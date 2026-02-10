Ridger Achieves xFusion's FusionXpark™ (NVIDIA GB10-Based) Compatibility Certification, Delivering Industry-Leading Mobility for Practical AI Deployment

The fusion of AI-native storage and computing overcomes the final barrier to enterprise AI adoption, delivering unprecedented mobility, performance, and simplicity for data-sensitive industries.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridger, the world's pioneering AI-Native storage provider, today announced the successful completion of full compatibility certification between its flagship MIMO storage system and xFusion's FusionXpark™ Portable Agent Development Platform, powered by the NVIDIA GB10 (Grace Blackwell) superchip. This milestone delivers the industry's first truly integrated, portable AI infrastructure solution, effectively turning the promise of private, desktop-scale supercomputing into a practical reality for businesses worldwide.

Ridger & xFusion Cooperation Ceremony

From Data Center Chains to Portable Power: Solving the "Last-Mile" AI Dilemma

Global industries bound by strict data governance—including healthcare, legal, financial services, and creative sectors—face a critical challenge: harnessing the power of AI while ensuring data never leaves their secure premises. Traditional approaches force a compromise, tethering powerful AI to immobile, complex, and costly data center infrastructure. This has created a widespread "last-mile" gap, where AI is technically deployable but practically unusable due to logistical and operational burdens.

The "Fast, Light, Edge" Alliance: A Complete Stack in a Mobile Form Factor

The Ridger-xFusion partnership bridges this gap by uniting two purpose-built, best-of-breed platforms. Ridger MIMO, the cornerstone of AI infrastructure, delivers data center-class performance—400 GB/s bandwidth, 500M IOPS, and near 2PB capacity in a compact chassis—with an architecture fundamentally redesigned for AI workloads. Its native support for GPU storage protocols allows seamless, direct attachment of up to 16 FusionXpark™ units without additional switches.

xFusion FusionXpark™ leverages the revolutionary efficiency of the NVIDIA GB10 superchip (TSMC 3nm) to place 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI computing power on the desktop, coupled with an integrated ecosystem and marketplace for instant deployment of AI agents and applications.

Together, they converge into a synergistic, mobile powerhouse that consolidates the entire AI workflow—from data preparation and model training to fine-tuning and real-time inference—into a single, elegantly simple, and highly portable deployment unit.

The New Architecture: Redefining Efficiency for Private AI

Third-party validated benchmarks and architectural analysis confirm the solution delivers not just incremental gains, but a fundamental shift in private AI infrastructure.

The Foundation: Storage That Fully Saturates Compute

MIMO's extreme, AI-native bandwidth is architected to fully saturate the dual QSFP interfaces of every FusionXpark™ unit. This ensures zero computational cycles are wasted waiting for data, transforming FusionXpark™'s 1 PFLOPS of FP4 power from a theoretical peak into guaranteed, sustained workload performance. It eliminates the I/O bottleneck at its root, ensuring every investment in compute silicon delivers its maximum return.

The System Impact: Unleashing Cluster-Wide Efficiency

This foundational data velocity creates a cascade of system-level advantages. With MIMO as a central, ultra-high-bandwidth data nexus, multiple FusionXpark™ nodes operate as a single, cohesive AI supercomputer. The shared storage pool eliminates data silos and replication overhead, enabling dynamic workload orchestration across the entire cluster for both training and inference. The result is a transformative increase in total usable compute output per dollar—maximizing the return on the entire AI investment.

The User Experience: Data-Center Performance, Desktop Deployment

This immense power is delivered in a form factor engineered for the edge. MIMO is not only compact and devoid of external switch dependencies but also incorporates a near-silent acoustic profile. It brings unprecedented data-center-grade performance directly to where data resides and decisions are made—in labs, offices, or field sites—without the noise, complexity, or infrastructure overhead of traditional equipment, eliminating the traditional trade-offs and fully delivering on the "Light and Edge" promise.

Executive Commentary

Bruce Xue, Spokesperson of Ridger: "Today marks the end of the 'unusable AI' era for regulated industries. By fusing true AI-native storage with accessible supercomputing, we've eliminated the last excuse for not deploying AI privately. The MIMO-FusionXpark™ solution isn't just another product; it's the first 'AI Appliance' for the edge—delivering cloud-scale performance with uncompromising data sovereignty. We're not just solving a storage problem; we're unlocking a trillion dollars of trapped data value."

Vandia Yang, Spokesperson of xFusion: "The future of AI isn't in the cloud; it's wherever your data lives. Our partnership with Ridger crystallizes this vision. Together, we've built what was previously impossible: a sovereign AI supercomputer that fits under a desk. This certification proves that performance and privacy are no longer a trade-off. We are giving every research lab, every hospital, every financial firm the keys to their own intelligence revolution."

Path to Deployment and Strategic Vision

The certified MIMO-FusionXpark™ integrated solution is available for order now through Ridger's official website and authorized partners, with shipments commencing at the end of February 2026.

This partnership, anchored by the NVIDIA GB10 platform, delivers a definitive blueprint for the future of private AI: a practical, closed-loop ecosystem of compute, storage, and intelligence that is as portable as it is powerful. Ridger remains committed to advancing this "Fast, Light, Edge" paradigm through continued R&D and ecosystem collaboration, driving the next wave of secure and sovereign AI adoption that is liberated from fixed infrastructure.

About Ridger

Ridger is defining the future of data infrastructure as the world's first AI-Native storage provider. Its flagship product, MIMO, is built on a ground-up architecture designed to unlock the full potential of AI and accelerated computing, prioritizing unparalleled speed, density, and edge readiness. Learn more at https://ridger.tech.

About xFusion

xFusion is a leading provider of computing infrastructure solutions. Its FusionXpark™ is a portable Agent Development Platform built on the NVIDIA GB10 superchip, bringing datacenter-scale AI performance to the edge and private environments. With its integrated AI agent marketplace and development tools, FusionXpark™ simplifies and accelerates the deployment of enterprise AI applications. Learn more at https://www.xfusion.com/en/product/fusionxpark?utm_source=homepage .

