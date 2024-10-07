Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of Vista Ridge Water Pipeline in San Antonio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading infrastructure investment firm focused on essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the successful sale of its 75% interest in the Vista Ridge water pipeline. Vista Ridge delivers approximately 20% of San Antonio's fresh water under a long-term concession agreement with the San Antonio Water System (SAWS).

The Vista Ridge pipeline is a critical component of San Antonio's infrastructure, providing fresh drinking water supporting the city's long-term, sustainable growth. The pipeline was constructed as part of the largest water public-private partnership in U.S. history, and its sale marks the culmination of Ridgewood Infrastructure's strategic investment.

Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with SAWS and the broader community efforts that made the project a success.

"We are proud of the vital role Ridgewood Infrastructure played in the Vista Ridge pipeline. Our fruitful partnership with San Antonio Water System was instrumental in bringing this transformative project to life, ensuring the city has the resources it needs," said Albrecht. "We also want to acknowledge the efforts of city officials and the many San Antonio stakeholders whose support and collaboration were instrumental to completing this ambitious project for the betterment of all residents. Together, we have created lasting infrastructure that will support the city for generations to come."

The Vista Ridge project underscores Ridgewood Infrastructure's commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges across the U.S. and delivering impactful solutions that drive long-term value for communities and stakeholders.

TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and White & Case, LLP as legal advisor to Ridgewood Infrastructure.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

