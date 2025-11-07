RINA Expands in Southeast Asia with New Open Innovation Hub in Singapore

RINA Open Innovation Hub in Singapore strengthens its position by marking a key step in its global strategy . To underscore the significance of this development, the company organised the first Singapore Open Innovation Hub Advisory Committee. The event set the stage for further strategic collaborations, including the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore. RINA also supported the Smart Port Challenge by PIER71, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and partnerships in Singapore's ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RINA, the multinational consulting engineering, inspection and certification group, has this week marked crucial milestones in its open innovation strategy with the activation of its Singapore Open Innovation Hub. First announced at the end of 2024, the hub, one of seven RINA is establishing worldwide, is now operational and designed to integrate seamlessly into Singapore's dynamic innovation landscape, further reinforcing the city-state's role as a global decarbonisation and maritime leader, and a hub for advanced technologies.

RINA Singapore Open Innovation Hub Advisory Committee_Nov 4 2025

By aligning with Singapore's strategic vision for growth and sustainability, the objective of RINA's Open Innovation Hub is to accelerate collaboration, drive technological breakthroughs, and contribute to the city-state's central role in shaping the future of the maritime sector and beyond.

Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, commented, "Singapore is a global innovation powerhouse and a knowledge-driven, entrepreneurial economy. Innovation at scale, advancing sustainability and fostering knowledge sharing are the pillars of RINA's growth strategy. By investing in research, building strong partnerships, and attracting talent, we aim to deliver tangible impact for the region's ecosystem and create lasting value across its strategic industries."

Reflecting its strategic focus and investments in Singapore, RINA hosted and took part in a series of events from 3 to 5 November, led by senior management, to actively strengthen ties with the city-state:

Singapore Open Innovation Hub Advisory Committee – to leverage shared knowledge

Held on 4 November, RINA inaugurated its first Singapore Open Innovation Hub Advisory Committee, bringing together industry leaders, advanced research and education organizations, innovators, technology specialists, maritime experts and policymakers to advance the dialogue on innovation and sustainability.

The event showcased Singapore community's continued commitment to exploring opportunities presented by emerging technologies and collaborative innovation. During the meeting, participants discussed strategic priorities including the development of port digital twins, the use of digitalisation as a pathway to decarbonisation, and insights from the marine fuels sector to support the industry's energy transition. Case studies on learning in the marine market along with discussions on ecosystem development and scaling innovation further enriched the agenda.

Michael Phoon, Senior Adjunct Fellow, MPA Academy, and Chairman of RINA's Singapore Open Innovation Hub Advisory Committee, said "Innovation thrives when knowledge flows freely. By bringing together diverse expertise this Committee creates a unique platform for collaboration. In Singapore, where innovation is rapidly shaping global trade, initiatives like this not only accelerate the exchange of ideas but also empower industries to turn vision into actionable growth."

MoU with the Singapore Institute of Technology - to nurture next-generation maritime talent

RINA and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Singapore's premier university of applied learning, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 3 November to drive innovation and nurture talent in the maritime sector.

The partnership integrates RINA's global industry expertise with SIT's applied learning approach through the university's work-study and industrial postgraduate programmes. Students will gain practical experience in ship and offshore inspection, guided by RINA professionals, preparing them for certification and leadership roles in maritime safety and engineering assurance.

The MoU outlines joint efforts in academic exchanges in Singapore and the co-development of SIT programmes to equip participants with the skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the maritime industry. RINA and SIT will also collaborate on research in maritime technologies, sustainable energy, process certification, and infrastructure. These initiatives will contribute to the Future Ship and System Design programme focused on next-generation vessels, digital simulation, and systems integration.

Bernard Nee, Deputy President (Industry & Community Group) at SIT, commented: "The Singapore Institute of Technology's partnership with RINA offers SIT students and researchers exposure to real-world maritime operations and inspection work. Through applied learning, joint research and industry collaboration, we are committed to nurturing future maritime leaders, and strengthening the talent pipeline for a safer, resilient and more sustainable maritime future."

MoU with the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore - to establish technology demonstration centre and accelerate digitalisation and decarbonisation

On 5 November, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and RINA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a technology demonstration centre and collaborate on maritime innovation, digitalisation, decarbonisation, and talent development.

The partnership will establish a technology demonstration centre as part of RINA's Open Innovation Hub in Singapore, to serve as a collaborative platform to co-create innovative solutions for maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation. It will support the development of smart maritime systems, and provide integrated platforms to validate new technologies and accelerate their deployment in real-world operations.

The parties will collaborate with Singapore's research ecosystem, accelerating the adoption of technologies in areas such as smart ships, low-carbon marine fuels, battery systems, and digital ports. Talent development is another key focus, with education, training, internship and scholarship opportunities aimed at preparing the next generation of maritime professionals.

Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said, "The MoU with RINA marks an important step in strengthening Singapore's maritime innovation ecosystem. By working with international partners like RINA, as well as our local industry and research community, we aim to accelerate the testing and adoption of emerging technologies that will make the sector smarter, safer, and more sustainable."

PIER71: Smart Port Challenge Grand Finals – to empower startups in driving innovation

To further support Singapore's dynamic start-up landscape and vibrant maritime innovation scene, RINA is honoured to be an Innovation Partner of the PIER71 (Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined at BLOCK71) Smart Port Challenge 2025. Through this platform driving maritime innovation, RINA has priority access to high-potential maritime start-ups and technologies, opening doors for co-creation and pilot projects aligned with its strategic focus on digitalisation and sustainability.

In addition, RINA was privileged to serve as a member of the judging panel for the Smart Port Challenge semi-finals. At the Great Circle Grand Finals on 5 November, RINA sponsored and presented the Digitalisation award to OneCare Group for its holistic, tech-enabled approach to crew wellness, through a proactive, predictive, and preventative approach. Their solution addresses a critical industry gap in seafarers health and wellbeing thanks to digital integration, exemplifying how innovation can humanize maritime operations and enhance safety at sea. PIER71's initiative accelerates innovation and technology adoption in Singapore's maritime industry, encouraging exploration of new growth areas through collaboration with start-ups.

PIER71 was founded in 2018 by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), through its entrepreneurial arm NUS Enterprise, PIER71 aims to grow Singapore's maritime innovation ecosystem by creating opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and ideas, attracting investments into start-ups and accelerating ventures. The PIER71 Smart Port Challenge is an annual innovation challenge, driven by innovation opportunities put forth by the maritime industry, to attract start-ups with breakthrough technology-driven solutions.

SOURCE RINA Group