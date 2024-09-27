Ripples of the Pacific: Artistic Craftsmanship from Taitung - Interview with April Yao, Magistrate of Taitung

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taitung, located in the southeast of Taiwan, with a 176 km coastline is a city that benefits from both mountains and oceans. It has been attracted numerous tourists with its international hot air balloon carnival, international surfing competition, and star gazing activities. In terms of cultural soft power and its underlying strength, Taitung is also not to be underestimated. With the vision of becoming the "Original Homeland of Austronesian Culture" the Taitung County Government has actively organized and refined its local culture and craftsmanship. Once again, under the theme "Ripples of the Pacific - Artistic Craftsmanship from Taitung" Taitung's exquisite crafts are showcased at the "FIND - Design Fair Asia" in Singapore, highlighting their unique craftsmanship charm and cultural depth.

the Magistrate of Taitung County April Yao

To gain a deeper understanding of Taitung, Art Ripples Project Office had the honor of interviewing the Magistrate of Taitung County, April Yao, exploring together this vibrant city filled with culture, energy, and boundless creativity.

Q1. Hello, Magistrate. Last year, you led Taitung's crafts to exhibit at the 2023 FIND - Design Fair Asia, which received an enthusiastic response, with high praise for Taitung's exquisite craftsmanship. This year, you've chosen to participate again. What surprises will you bring to everyone this time?

With the vision of becoming the "Original Homeland of Austronesian Culture", the Taitung County Government has organized and refined its local culture and craftsmanship and has begun making its voice heard internationally. The decision to once again participate in the FIND - Design Fair Asia is because Singapore falls within the Austronesian language family region and serves as a financial and commercial hub where various Pacific communities converge, offering high potential for spreading cultural diplomacy.

Participating in the exhibition not only highlights the importance of local craftsmanship but also aims to create more opportunities for international exchange. Last year, Taitung was the only exhibitor from Taiwan at the fair. Leading Taitung's workshops to participate not only allows for showcasing Taitung's unique design and craftsmanship on the international stage and conducting cultural diplomacy but also raises Taitung's visibility among Austronesian language countries and the Pacific region.

At last year's exhibition, in addition to showcasing stunning crafts, the artisans also wore traditional clothing and personally introduced their products at the venue, standing out from all other exhibitors with their unique cultural characteristics. This year, we are once again leading five local workshops from Taitung along with creations from six groups of international artisans from our annual residency exchange program, to allow everyone to once again experience and explore the cultural charm and creative essence of Taitung.

Q2. Through the Magistrate's introduction, we've come to realize that Taitung has a clear purpose and abundant energy in bringing its traditional craftsmanship to the international stage and continuing to engage in global exchange and dialogue. Could the Magistrate share with us any insights on Taitung's efforts in craft exchange and promotion?

Following the global easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taitung County Government has resumed its international craft residency exchange. Since last year (2023), we have selected three local and three international artisans to participate in exchange residencies. In recent years, we have established exchange residency programs with Austronesian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Tonga, and New Zealand. As the saying goes, "The island is a ship, the sea is the road" — the ocean has never been a barrier but a path that connects the islands. Moving forward, we will continue to promote international craft exchange residencies, connecting the islands through crafts and culture, linking these paths together.

Additionally, at last year's FIND - Design Fair Asia, we observed that international exhibitions are moving towards greater diversity, with an increasing emphasis on design variety and inclusivity, while also highlighting local characteristics, sustainability, and eco-friendly designs. Taitung's craftsmanship, both in its exhibition presence and development philosophy, has been ahead of these international trends for many years. Although the inability to mass-produce remains a challenge for Taitung's craft industry, the concept that 'the more local, the more global' ensures that the uniqueness and cultural value of Taitung's craftsmanship remain irreplaceable.

In the future, we can emphasize the uniqueness and professional positioning of Taitung crafts in the promotion and use the diversified exhibits to attract the attention of the target audience in the exhibition environment. At the same time, it highlights the design diversity and cultural inclusiveness of Taitung's processes, showcasing the advantages of environmentally friendly materials and handcrafting, in line with global concerns about sustainability and circular economy. In addition, the emphasis on unique consumer experiences and brand stories creates immersive experiences that allow the audience to experience the uniqueness and cultural background of the product and enhance the brand identity. What the audience buys is not only crafts, but also the story behind crafts.

Q3. The connection between Taitung crafts and Austronesian culture is strong. Could you introduce this year's exhibitors and their exhibits?

The themes, materials, and techniques of crafts in Taitung are all connected to Austronesian culture. We will once again embark from Taitung, carrying the cultural arts and techniques left to this land by the ancestors of the Austronesian language family. Through the early use of materials or maritime trade exchanges, we draw from the resources of the land, whether they are ramie, paper mulberry, glass sand, or wood, among others.

This year's exhibition features natural materials, including works from the Abus Bunun Traditional Weaving Workshop, Taitung artist Chang Chia-Hui, and Singaporean artist Kelly Jin Mei. These weaving crafts, utilizing materials such as ramie, rattan, and pandanus, are commonly seen in the daily goods of island cultures and are even used in the construction of Austronesian outrigger canoes. Another important medium in Austronesian culture is ceramics. The Thai artist Rudee Tancharoen, who is participating in a residency in Taitung, incorporates her understanding of Austronesian culture into her work, cleverly paying tribute to the cultural heritage of the island of 'Formosa.' Additionally, Cottonhemp embraces the brand philosophy of "living with nature and upholding human dignity and morality." Using natural cotton and linen threads and hand-weaving techniques from Taitung's tribal elders, Cotton-linen House creates woven bags that are each unique.

And the mythological totems and patterns commonly found in Austronesian culture also appear in the works of Kuciling Katatepan, uses knives that embody the life values of the Peinan tribe's men to craft traditional tribal wooden living utensils and craft knives. His knives carve out the traditional wisdom of his ancestors while also expressing his own unique artistic vision. Also, JIAO creates contemporary Liuli bead craft designs inspired by Paiwan culture. Their work reflects ancestral patterns while drawing inspiration from nature, including ocean waves, water patterns, and insects etc.

Particularly noteworthy is the "bark" craft, which is most commonly shared in the culture of the South Island. Chen, Shu-Yen employs paper mulberry and the technique of making bark cloth—methods that have traversed the oceans with the Austronesian peoples—to recreate the deep connection between people and land. Through manual hammering and shaping, natural fibers emerge as patterns representing the land. In the works of Tongan/New Zealand artist Tui Emma Gillies, bark cloth craft serves as the foundation for contemporary art and design, creating an intriguing dialogue between tradition and modernity.

Also highly anticipated are the contributions of two emerging artists from Taitung's new generation, Su Yuting and Wang Yu-Ching, who have both undertaken residency programs in Thailand and Malaysia. Drawing inspiration from Austronesian culture, they demonstrate their deep exploration of Taitung's cultural traditions and contemporary art practices.

Q4. Could you provide a brief overview of the exhibition's highlights and must-see features?

This year, the Taitung County Government once again showcasing local Taitung artisans at the 2024 FIND – Design Fair Asia. The exhibition will feature a diverse array of Taitung crafts, including works from five representative artisans and six international artists who have participated in exchange residencies. During the exhibition, visitors can enjoy hands-on DIY experiences, such as weaving and glass bead stringing, available daily from 12 PM to 4 PM. On September 26 at 2 PM, the Taitung exhibition will officially open, with a special performance by young Bunun singer Anu, who will offer a contemporary interpretation of traditional chants. Those interested in Taitung's crafts and culture are warmly invited to visit and experience the unique Austronesian culture firsthand, sparking new imaginings of Taitung. We also welcome friends from around the world to visit Taitung and immerse themselves in the charm of Austronesian culture.

Exhibition information

Date: 26 to 28 of September, 2024

Time: 26 and 27 Sep. 10:00-18:00, 28 Sep. 10:00-17:00

Location: FIND－DESIGN FAIR ASIA / Hall F – 1E20

LEVEL B2, MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE

/ Hall F – 1E20 LEVEL B2, MARINA BAY SANDS Opening ceremony: 2pm , 26 of September

, 26 of September Website: https://www.ttart-ripple.tw/

Facebook: https://reurl.cc/y6E6NO

