Risen Energy Unveils New C&I ESS Solution

For Australia: RisenStack Pro Modular ESS Passes Full Certification

NINGBO, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RisenStack Pro Modular ESS has passed Australia's new C&I energy storage certification – covering Electrical Safety, EMC, and functional safety – meaning it's fully up to Australian standards. It goes further in ensuring stable operation, resisting electromagnetic interference, and enabling fault self-diagnosis and safety response, delivering a truly trustworthy modular storage solution for the Australian market.

Seamless Adaptation Across All Energy Scenarios

With modular design and single-device capacity from 48 kWh to 120 kWh, RisenStack Pro adapts to both residential and commercial needs. One-click site setup enables deployment in under five minutes, ensuring 24/7 backup power for critical equipment.

Beyond single-scenario C&I applications, it integrates dynamic control strategies and fast hardware/software iteration for real-time energy optimisation. Four built-in modes – Custom, Green Power, AI, and Remote Dispatch – deliver flexibility across diverse use cases.

Redefining Product Performance Through Technological Innovation

RisenStack Pro is engineered for safety, maintainability, and intelligent control. It features 6-layer battery protection and multiple PACK-level safety mechanisms, including active safety, early abnormal cell warning, explosion venting, and fire suppression. The energy modules are rated IP65 and C4 for strong environmental adaptability and extended life.

For installation and maintenance, the fully modular design enables quick deployment, flexible installation, and easy servicing. Module-level PWM smart fan speed control balances thermal management and power consumption. The patented airflow design and thermal insulation ensure stable performance without derating, even in cold conditions.

On the smart management front, RisenStack Pro integrates with Risen Cloud for centralised monitoring and smart energy management. Users can remotely monitor system status and switch operation modes in real time. With an open protocol ecosystem, it's compatible with mainstream generation and consumption equipment for seamless integration and coordinated control.

A Brand New Design Language

RisenStack Pro adopts a modern, minimalist design that fits naturally into both commercial and residential environments. Its compact structure and flexible installation allow easy deployment outdoors, in basements, on rooftops, or inside high-rise buildings – delivering reliable energy while enhancing the surrounding space.

RisenStack Pro Modular ESS is now Australia-ready – fully certified, fully flexible, and built to deliver reliable, smart, and safe energy across any scenario. From compliance to performance to design, it's the complete storage solution for the road ahead.

SOURCE Risen Energy