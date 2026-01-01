Rising Through Challenge: Living Phoenix's 2026 New Year Message POGMENT Biomimetic Collagen

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Year of the Horse begins, bringing new momentum and promise, Living Phoenix—a pioneer in next-generation biomaterials—wishes all friends, partners, and users a joyful New Year.

May you stay young, steady, and ready to gallop forward into 2026.

Qin Xingjiong, founder of Living Phoenix, was invited as a representative of the innovation team to attend the AbbVie & Allergan China Open Day, where he shared insights on recent advancements and industry applications in trimeric collagen technology.

From User Experience to Trust

On December 30 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mr. Cai Ge, a long-time user of SMARTENDER® "Bouncy Stick", flew from Beijing to Chengdu specifically to continue using the product.

He said simply:

"No other product compares."

This was not casual praise—it was genuine. As one of the first users to join us at the Indonesian Ministry of Health briefing on November 25, Cai Ge is known for being an early adopter. Today, he brought friends—not for show—but to see what kind of company truly drives innovation.

Real Impact, Real Momentum

10:41 AM : Hou Ge asked, "Xingjiong, what's the retail price of SMARTENDER® essence?"

: Hou Ge asked, "Xingjiong, what's the retail price of essence?" Midday : Dr. Cao Fangni (Founder of "Fang Lab"), Department of Biology, National University of Singapore (NUS), urgently inquired about stock after receiving a 5-piece sample from Deng Weijian during a Guangzhou dinner in November. She ordered 270 boxes the next day—calling it "outstanding performance."

: Dec 9 & 24 : She re-purchased 270 boxes each time—now planning bulk orders (30, 60, 100 pcs).

: She re-purchased 270 boxes each time—now planning bulk orders (30, 60, 100 pcs). Dec 14 : A leading biotech firm in Taiwan engaged our team for strategic collaboration.

: A leading biotech firm in Taiwan engaged our team for strategic collaboration. Dec 15 : A publicly listed company began deep talks on artificial cartilage development—leveraging POGMENT ® trimeric collagen as core ECM component ("seed cells grow into tissues when seeded in the right soil").

: A publicly listed company began deep talks on artificial cartilage development—leveraging ® trimeric collagen as core ECM component ("seed cells grow into tissues when seeded in the right soil"). Evening (19:00) : A Singapore e-commerce team finalized plans to feature SMARTENDER on TikTok and Shopee—launching Q1 2026.

: A Singapore e-commerce team finalized plans to feature on TikTok and Shopee—launching Q1 2026. Today: Signed formal technical service agreement with a major listed group for POGMENT ® trimeric collagen R&D—marking a critical milestone in regenerative medicine.

Beyond Sales: A Year Defined by Science

SMARTENDER® Bouncy Stick is the first commercial application of POGMENT®, developed after thousands of hours of R&D—launched globally at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Sichuan Pavilion in 2025. It addresses skin barrier imbalance through bioactive wave-like signaling—not just hydration or fillers.

Our breakthrough lies in structural stability:

Unlike animal-derived collagen (e.g., Zyderm®, FDA-approved in 1981) or recombinant types—which degrade within months and fail to maintain triple-helix structure—POGMENT® uses water-phase polymerization to stabilize the 3D structure, enabling long-term cell communication.

This represents a shift toward a new generation of biomaterials.

The Road Was Hard—But We Persisted

In early 2025, bank financing stalled. No VC wanted to back a tech without revenue. I rely on my own property, securing millions—surviving the first crisis.

Then came 30+ investor meetings—they all asking: "When will you profit?"

I replied: "First is the science, then scale."

By April, after global presentations at Osaka World Expo China Pavilion (50+ academic talks), validation emerged:

Studies published in SCI Q1 journals by Beijing Hospital, Peking University Third Hospital, and Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital confirmed safety and efficacy.

6 Chinese patents + 6 PCT international filings; 4 national patents granted.

National Patent Intensive Product Certification completed.

Leading role in drafting standards for ECM materials—including participation in the "General Technical Requirements for Extracellular Matrix Materials."

This isn't luck—it's relentless focus.

Why "Phoenix Reborn"? Because We're Not Just Accepted—We're Defined

Winner, 13th National Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition (Chongqing Finals – Startup Track)

First Chinese company to establish a full pipeline for Class III medical devices using trimeric collagen

Concurrently advancing Class II dressings, Class III implants, artificial cartilage, nerve scaffolds

Government-supported mechanism for tech-to-market transfer

Our values? "Value-driven technology" and "Obsessed with users"—proven by 5,000 real-world trials, zero allergic reactions, and the 2025 Cosmetics Industry Innovation Award from China Business Daily

The Future Is Built on Structure—And Stability

With the release of GB/T 45992-2025, China now mandates that all collagen must have a stable triple-helix structure.

POGMENT® is not only compliant—it leads the market in scalability, cost efficiency, and biological function.

From skincare to regenerative medicine:

SMARTENDER Skincare Line (Stable Youth Cream, Facial Masks – launch Q1 2026)

Class II Dressing (Type inspection in progress – Q2 2026)

Class III Implant (Clinical trial planning – end 2026)

Medical-grade Applications: Artificial cornea, vascular grafts, neural scaffolds, engineered cartilage

Next-gen Hydrogel: Animal-free, precisely structured for 3D cell culture, organoids, and bioprinting

Global Ambition, Local Roots

Export strategy : Targeting ASEAN and Muslim-majority markets (Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE) – first shipment expected Q2 2026

: Targeting ASEAN and Muslim-majority markets (Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE) – first shipment expected Q2 2026 Academic partnership : Appointed Master's Supervisor at East China Normal University; co-authored policy recommendations for university-industry tech transfer in Chengdu

: Appointed Master's Supervisor at East China Normal University; co-authored policy recommendations for university-industry tech transfer in Chengdu Employee welfare : Equity incentives, IP rewards, enhanced health coverage (including self-paid drugs), travel/accident insurance, rent subsidies, OKR/KPI alignment, learning programs

: Equity incentives, IP rewards, enhanced health coverage (including self-paid drugs), travel/accident insurance, rent subsidies, OKR/KPI alignment, learning programs Culture: "Mutual respect, no fools rewarded, no bullies thrive" — recognized as an A-level Employer by local labor authorities

Final Note from Founder Qin Xingjiong:

"This New Year message reflects both our 2025 progress and our commitment for 2026.

Harder than ever? Yes. But we rose—from ashes to light.

Steady in youth. Bright in purpose.

Like Phoenix—where stability begins."

Website: www.livingphoenix.com

SOURCE Living Phoenix