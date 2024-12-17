Rizhao's low-altitude economy takes off

RIZHAO, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn - The first Low-altitude Economy Carnival was recently held in Rizhao, Shandong, marking a significant milestone in the city's burgeoning low-altitude economy.

The event highlighted the potential of Rizhao's unique resource advantages, including cultural and tourism assets, marine resources, and port facilities, to advance its economy.

The low-altitude economy has the potential to revolutionize the tourist experience in Rizhao. Previously, visitors engaged in traditional activities like beach walks and ocean sunrise viewing. However, with the introduction of low-altitude flight projects, tourists can now take to the skies in sightseeing helicopters, offering breathtaking views of Rizhao's coastline, urban landscapes, and natural scenery.

This innovative aerial sightseeing experience enriches the tourism offerings available, attracting more visitors and enhancing Rizhao's reputation as a tourist destination. It injects dynamism into the city's economic growth.

In the marine industry, the low-altitude economy provides efficient services for Rizhao's marine resources. The city has long focused on developing and preserving its marine resources, and low-altitude aircraft play a crucial role in marine ecological monitoring and emergency response. Drones can swiftly inspect vast areas of the ocean, identifying issues like pollution and illegal fishing.

In case of emergencies at sea, helicopters can quickly reach the scene and carry out rescue operations, ensuring the safety of maritime workers and tourists. This bolsters the stability and sustainability of Rizhao's marine industry.

Furthermore, the development of the low-altitude economy has the potential to stimulate the growth of related industries in Rizhao.

The establishment of general aviation, drone research, and manufacturing industries is expected to attract top talent, creating numerous job opportunities. This will foster a culture of research and innovation, leading to closer collaboration between universities, research institutions, and businesses to address technical challenges in low-altitude flight. Rizhao is poised to carve out a niche in this emerging industry, driving the optimization and advancement of its industrial sector.

Rizhao is actively pursuing the path of low-altitude economic development, seizing opportunities to leverage its resources and propel its economy forward. By embracing innovation and strategic partnerships, Rizhao is setting itself up for success in the evolving landscape of the low-altitude economy.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn