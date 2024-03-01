Roaring Start For MIFF 2024 As Record Exhibitors Kick Off 30th Anniversary Show

Exhibitors from 15 countries and regions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) was off to a roaring start with a record 714 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions to mark its 30th year in global furniture trade.

The diverse range of products, expanded halls and wave of new exhibitors are set to offer a more innovative and competitive sourcing experience for the 20,000 furniture professionals expected over four days from March 1 to 4.

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities officiated the show taking place at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The grand opening was a momentous occasion for the Malaysian furniture industry and stakeholders who gathered to applaud the latest milestone by MIFF from its humble start with 152 local exhibitors in 1995.

It presented an exhilarating leap into the next chapter of growth for one the longest running furniture trade shows in Asia.

Excitement mounts that the sold-out space, with a six per cent increase of exhibitors, will attract more international buyers and spur another round of robust business following last year's 19% jump in sales to US$1.21 billion and high of 673 exhibitors.

In addition to Malaysia, this year's show is joined by companies from Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates and United States.

"MIFF is entering a new period and we are very excited about the journey ahead. We will continue to build on our success and take the show to even greater heights and remain a strong bridge connecting Malaysian companies to the global market. Trade shows are undergoing transformation. Exhibitors and buyers can expect better services and better show experience from MIFF going forward," said MIFF Founder and Chairman Dato' Dr Tan Chin Huat in his welcome speech.

Over the past three decades, MIFF has attracted buyers from 141 countries and regions, and integrated hundreds of Malaysian companies into the global supply chain.

MIFF is considered a global top 10 furniture market place and the largest furniture show in Southeast Asia. It is also the biggest export showcase of Malaysian wooden furniture and office furniture in the region.

This year's show features 17 halls, two more than previously, across a combined space of 100,000 sqm.

Since the show returned in-person two years, the show has registered a bigger number of big buyers and new buyers.

Among the Malaysian exhibitors are well-known industry names such as Ecomate, Evergreen Fibreboard, Favourite Design, Heveaboard, Isella Sofa, Ivorie, Johann & Joann, Kinheng Furniture, LB Furniture, Luxury Sleep, Merryfair Chair, Oasis Furniture, Poh Huat, Seow Buck Sen, Sin Wee Seng Industries, Wegmans and WA Furniture, etc.

Two of the biggest attractions – Muar Hall and designRena – featuring premier Malaysian manufacturers have expanded their display space from three to four halls in MITEC.

The Muar Hall is coordinated by the Muar Furniture Association, a Strategic Partner of MIFF, to showcase the latest products and new collections from the officially designated Furniture City of Malaysia.

Other highlights in MITEC are International Hall, Sofa Hall, the young designer xOrdinary showcase and the works of the winner and finalists of the MIFF Furniture Design Competition (FDC).

The MIFF Office segment, one of the busiest zones in the show, is located at WTCKL with an array of other Malaysian exhibitors including panel furniture suppliers,

A new MIFF Furniverse app offers attendees and exhibitors a more interactive and customised experience in finding each other and explore new business prospects. The all-in-one tool also provides real-time updates of essential information and networking events.

Off the trading floor, attendees will continue to enjoy MIFF hospitality and more networking at the International Buyers Lounge, Buyers Night gala dinner and industry seminar that will examine what furniture manufacturers need to know about carbon footprint, what's in and what's out in design and furniture testing for the U.S. market, among others.

On Mar 3, the MIFF Awards Ceremony comes under the limelight with the presentation of two exhibitor prizes – Best Presentation Award for best booth and Furniture Excellence Award for outstanding product – and MIFF FDC top designer award.

The MIFF FDC winner is decided from 203 entries this year for the theme "Chair-Volution" celebrating innovation and design in tandem with the show.

Sprucing up the festivities is a virtual tree planting sustainable initiative where MIFF will plant a real tree for every virtual one by show attendees.

