Robb Report Hong Kong Launches Inaugural Leaders of Luxury Summit With the Hong Kong Tourism Board as the Major Supporting Organisation

Under the theme "Redefining Luxury Through a Global Lens," the Leaders of Luxury Summit will gather international luxury players to discuss the global luxury industry.

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report Hong Kong is delighted to announce that the inaugural Leaders of Luxury Summit will be hosted in Hong Kong with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) as the major supporting organisation. As the first summit of this size and magnitude, the event will be held at the spectacular Regent Hong Kong from 26 to 28 November 2024. It is expected to be one of the most exciting international luxury events to take place in Hong Kong this year.

Leaders of Luxury Summit hosted by Robb Report Hong Kong

Organised by Robb Report Hong Kong, the leading voice in the global luxury market, and with the support of HKTB, the Leaders of Luxury Summit will gather heads of international luxury companies, top business leaders and entrepreneurs, C-level executives, and international Robb Report editors to deep-dive into the dominant trends, disruptions, and direction of the global luxury industry through a series of engaging talks, thought-provoking panel discussions, and stimulating keynote speeches under the theme "Redefining Luxury Through a Global Lens."

"We are thrilled to support Robb Report Hong Kong in launching this brand-new summit in Asia. As the heart of Asia and a gateway to Mainland China, Hong Kong has always been a meeting place where people converge to discuss transformational topics. This time, the city is at the epicentre of redefining luxury on a global scale. Hong Kong is an ideal choice due to its solid business fundamentals and robust family office investments, and concentration of high-net-worth individuals and connoisseurs of luxury goods. It is also the most convenient international gateway not only to Mainland China but also to other high-spending markets in the region. With our treasure trove of experiences, we look forward to welcoming everyone with the best that Hong Kong has to offer for business, fun, and unique lifestyle experiences," said Dr Pang Yiu-kai, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

From exploring the Greater Bay Area and how family offices can drive luxury growth, to the impact of AI on luxury commerce, the role of sustainability in the future of luxury, and defining the financial forces impacting the global luxury market, a rich variety of seminal topics will explore the direction of the luxury industry and how current economic development in the region is creating even more opportunities.

Hong Kong remains a dynamic luxury consumer hub and an all-important gateway to Mainland China, one of the most significant markets for any brand worthy of its stripes. The Leaders of Luxury Summit sets out to home in on Hong Kong's position as the definitive luxury hub of Asia, analysing its unique position as a leading consumer of luxury goods and services, as well as a driver of redefining luxury on a global scale.

Major tentpole topics covered by Robb Report Hong Kong pages, such as wheels, wings, and water, as well as travel, style, watches, jewellery, and all matters of lifestyle, will be discussed at length as the Leaders of Luxury Summit presents a platform for speakers to engage, enlighten, and inform a gathering of influential guests and fellow industry players.

"I am delighted to announce that Hong Kong has been chosen as the city to host the inaugural Leaders of Luxury Summit," says Tak Man, CEO and publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong. "For the first time ever in Asia, to bring this kind of event to Hong Kong is exciting on a global level—an event like this sets the stage to announce that Hong Kong is the definitive luxury hub of Asia, and we are thrilled to be the host."

The official list of speakers at the Leaders of Luxury Summit will be announced here in the coming weeks. Over 300 VIP guests are expected to attend, including international and local delegates, as well as Robb Report publishers and editors from around the world.

As part of the Leaders of Luxury Summit, there will be an unmissable, spectacular black-tie gala dinner held in the stunning ballroom of Regent Hong Kong on 27 November 2024 under the theme "Best of the Best." This special event will be a celebration of brands and individuals for their unique exceptionalism in driving the future of luxury, and the elegant soirée is expected to be an extraordinary evening full of surprises for all guests.

Click here for more information on the Leaders of Luxury Summit.

About Robb Report Hong Kong

Robb Report Hong Kong entered the Hong Kong luxury lifestyle media market in 2022 under Nexus Media Limited, and the title is dedicated to featuring all aspects of luxury, including automobiles, aviation, and yachts, alongside coverage of real estate, travel, dining, whiskies, wine, watches, jewellery, fashion, and more. Robb Report Hong Kong's print magazine, Best of the Best, is an annual publication that serves as the definitive tome on luxury and lifestyle in Asia, showcasing the finest products and services, while the Robb Report Hong Kong website is dedicated to daily reporting on the latest in the world of luxury across all digital platforms.

For more information, please visit www.robbreport.hk.

Contact:

Cherry Cheung

Strategic Development Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Nexus Media Limited