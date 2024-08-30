Roborock Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exclusive Discounts of up to $600 off

Smart cleaning brand announces anniversary-exclusive sales promotion on Roborock's flagship robotic vacuum and wet-dry vacuum cleaners

SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, is celebrating a decade of pioneering innovation on its 10th anniversary. To mark this milestone, Roborock is thrilled to unveil a special discount up to $600 on selected cutting-edge products as a token of appreciation to its loyal customers and a testament to its steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier home robotics solutions globally.

Consumers are invited to join in the celebration of Roborock's 10th anniversary with incredible discounts on its flagship robotic vacuum cleaners. For a limited time, customers can enjoy discounts on models like S8 Pro Ultra, Qrevo MaxV, S8 MaxV Ultra, Q8 Max Plus, and Flexi Pro.

These exclusive discounts are available on Roborock's Official Online Store, JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, and other Authorised Retailers between 29th August to 2nd October 2024:

S8 Pro Ultra - (SAVE $500 ) - MSRP: $2,699 / Promo: $2,199 between 29 th August to 18 th September

Qrevo MaxV - (SAVE $600 ) - MSRP: $2,199 / Promo: $1,599 between 29 th August to 18 th September)

S8 MaxV Ultra - (SAVE $200 ) - MSRP: $2,999 / Promo: $2,799 between 29 th August to 11 th September

Q8 Max Plus - (SAVE $300 ) - MSRP: $1,299 / Promo: $999 between 29 th August to 18 th September. Also discounted to $899 between 19 th September to 2 nd October.

Flexi Pro - (SAVE $200 ) - MSRP: $999 / Promo: $799 between 20th September to 30th September

A Decade of Innovation: Global Market Leadership with Smart Cleaning Technologies

Since its establishment in 2014, Roborock has been at the forefront of the robotic vacuum industry, distributing its products to over 170 countries and securing dominant market shares in 14 key regions worldwide. Roborock solidified its position as a global leader in 2023, capturing second place in the US and dominating markets such as the Nordic countries, Germany, and South Korea.

Roborock's journey to success began with the development of a single LDS (laser distance sensor) chip, leading to the launch of the first commercially successful robot vacuum in 2017. This innovative device, featuring precise LDS laser ranging technology and advanced SLAM algorithms for autonomous cleaning, set new industry standards and marked Roborock's entry into the market.

With over $280 million invested in research and development, Roborock continually pushes boundaries in technology and innovation. Pioneering technologies such as Map Visualization, VibraRise Technology, and RockDock Ultra have revolutionised automated floor cleaning, enhancing user experiences with cutting-edge robotics.

Expanding its product portfolio to include handheld wireless vacuums, floor washers, and washer-dryers, Roborock remains committed to innovation. Supported by research centres in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, the company focuses on advancements in motors, LiDAR, mechanics, batteries, and AI.

Roborock's State-of-the-Art Smart Factory: Producing 700,000 Robot Vacuums Monthly

In a testament to its commitment to quality, Roborock has established its own factory to ensure stringent quality control measures with over 460 million yuan, which began operations in April 2023. Equipped with comprehensive automation and a smart management system, the factory boasts advanced systems like SAP, MES, WMS, and PLM, ensuring intelligent manufacturing processes.

Roborock's self-built factory plays a pivotal role in supporting its technological innovation. With seven test zones and 11 rooms evaluating hardware functions, along with 234 test stations simulating various floor materials and home layouts for comprehensive lifespan assessment, the factory upholds the highest product standards through rigorous quality assurance protocols.

"By establishing our own factory, we can prototype new products and flagship technologies, which are crucial for our innovation," commented Mr. Quan, Roborock President.

User-Centric Philosophy: The Driving Force Behind Roborock's Success

At the core of Roborock's success is its unwavering commitment to a user-centric philosophy. This approach focuses on addressing user pain points and delivering exceptional value. "For ten years, our dedication to a user-centric approach has guided our vision and driven our success. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to listening to our users, learning from their experiences, and evolving to meet their needs," Mr. Quan commented.

As Roborock looks to the future, it will continue to prioritise user experience, ensuring that every innovation and product enhances the lives of its customers. The company's dedication to technological excellence and user satisfaction will drive its journey forward, promising a future filled with smarter, cleaner homes.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

