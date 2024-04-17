Roborock Launches a Clean Sweep Across Australia and New Zealand with S8 MaxV Ultra Robotic Cleaner

SYDNEY, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announced the anticipated arrival of its most technologically advanced robotic cleaner, the S8 MaxV Ultra, in Australia and New Zealand. Debuting with accolades earlier this year at CES 2024, the S8 MaxV Ultra has garnered attention for its remarkable cleaning and intelligent capabilities.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Cleaning With FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush

The S8 MaxV Ultra is the company's most powerful one-stop cleaning solution, combining sophisticated technology with user-friendly features. The model introduces a unique robotic arm and an extra mop that efficiently cleans challenging areas with complete corner cleaning capabilities. It delivers next-level user convenience with the enhanced RockDock® Ultra, Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition, and built-in voice assistant. The S8 MaxV Ultra is engineered to provide a thorough and hassle-free cleaning experience for all types of homes.

"Customer preferences are shifting towards products that are capable, intelligent, and can easily integrate with their smart home," says Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "Our mission at Roborock is to create companions that will make everyday tasks simpler and more enjoyable through technology. The S8 MaxV Ultra is the embodiment of that mission, combining smart technology with powerful cleaning to create a device that's more than a vacuum—it's a smart home companion that's adaptable, efficient, and remarkably intuitive to use."

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra distinguishes itself with:

Revolutionary Corner-to-Edge Cleaning: Unique to Roborock, the FlexiArm Design™ automatically extends the side brush when corners and low areas under furniture are detected, allowing S8 MaxV Ultra to sweep up dirt from hard-to-reach spaces with a 100% corner coverage [i] . The added spinning edge mopping system ensures precise cleanliness up to 1.68mm along edges. [ii]

Unique to Roborock, the FlexiArm Design™ automatically extends the side brush when corners and low areas under furniture are detected, allowing S8 MaxV Ultra to sweep up dirt from hard-to-reach spaces with a 100% corner coverage . The added spinning edge mopping system ensures precise cleanliness up to 1.68mm along edges. "Hello Rocky" Built-in Voice Assistant: Jumpstart your cleaning tasks and explore more capabilities with a simple "Hello Rocky", even without a Wi-Fi connection. Control your S8 MaxV Ultra with voice commands ranging from start or stop a clean, clean a specific room, or clean around you for accidental spills, and many more.

Jumpstart your cleaning tasks and explore more capabilities with a simple "Hello Rocky", even without a Wi-Fi connection. Control your S8 MaxV Ultra with voice commands ranging from start or stop a clean, clean a specific room, or clean around you for accidental spills, and many more. Automatic Pet and Pet Supply Recognition : Worried about your pet being home alone? With a simple button on the App, S8 MaxV Ultra will roam around your home and help you find your pet. When approaching pets, the robot vacuum will immediately stop its main brush, and move aside in advance to prevent frightening your beloved pets. Additionally, it also allows for deep cleaning around pet supplies.

: Worried about your pet being home alone? With a simple button on the App, S8 MaxV Ultra will roam around your home and help you find your pet. When approaching pets, the robot vacuum will immediately stop its main brush, and move aside in advance to prevent frightening your beloved pets. Additionally, it also allows for deep cleaning around pet supplies. The Cleaning Mastery Duet: Clean better with S8 MaxV Ultra's 10,000Pa suction power DuoRoller Riser ® Brush and VibraRise ® 3.0 Mopping System.

Clean better with S8 MaxV Ultra's 10,000Pa suction power DuoRoller Riser Brush and VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System. Smart and Smooth Navigation: Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition and Avoidance System identify and avoids obstacles precisely and recognises dirt types to clean adaptively, while the PreciSense ® LiDAR Navigation System allow intelligent and precise navigation with mapping capabilities.

Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition and Avoidance System identify and avoids obstacles precisely and recognises dirt types to clean adaptively, while the PreciSense LiDAR Navigation System allow intelligent and precise navigation with mapping capabilities. Ultimate Convenience with RockDock ® Ultra: Auto emptying, refilling, dock self-cleaning, 60°C hot water mop washing, 60°C heated air drying, intelligent dirt detection, and auto detergent dispenser.

Auto emptying, refilling, dock self-cleaning, 60°C hot water mop washing, 60°C heated air drying, intelligent dirt detection, and auto detergent dispenser. Effortless App Control and Connectivity: Enjoy the new Roborock SmartPlan™ technology and more customisable App features. Matter protocol support for simpler smart home connectivity.

As Roborock continues to push the boundaries of home robotics, the S8 MaxV Ultra represents the company's flagship model in providing efficient, smart, and user-friendly solutions for modern living spaces. It will be proudly unveiled at an exclusive launch event in Cairns on 29th of April where select media will receive the first hands-on experience.

The S8 MaxV Ultra is available at an MSRP of $2,999.00 via Roborock and selected retailers starting 1st May. Customers will receive a pre-order offer between 17th - 30th April with 1-year extended warranty and a free extra accessories pack, valued at $458.60.

For more information on the S8 MaxV Ultra and other Roborock products, please visit http://www.roborock.com.au/

[i] Certified No.1111279039 by TÜV Rheinland. Actual coverage depends on the environment.

[ii] Based on Roborock internal testing. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

SOURCE Roborock