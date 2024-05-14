Roborock Leaves No Mess Behind Across Australia and New Zealand with Flexi Series

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, is excited to announce the launch of its new Flexi Series in Australia and New Zealand. Available from May 31, 2024, the cutting-edge lineup featuring the advanced Flexi Pro and the streamlined Flexi Lite, is expertly designed to tackle both wet and dry messes with ease for all hard-to-reach areas.

Roborock Flexi Series

The Flexi Series sets a new standard for hand-held vacuum cleaner capabilities, combining powerful suction with advanced features that adapt to various cleaning needs. Designed with the modern homeowner in mind, the Flexi Series excels in handling wet and dry messes, delivering edge-to-edge cleaning performance, and effortlessly cleaning navigating beneath low-profile furniture. Enhanced with smart features like adaptive cleaning and self-cleaning, plus app compatibility on the Flexi Pro, it offers effortless and worry-free operation.

"With the Flexi Series, we are redefining what vacuum cleaners can do," says Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "Our technology is not just about cleaning better, but also providing a more adaptable and stress-free cleaning experience. We believe cleaning all messes, both wet and dry, for all corners of a home should be made as easy as possible. The Flexi Series is designed to meet the high expectations of modern homeowners who value both functionality and convenience in their cleaning devices."

The Flexi Series boasts:

Effortlessly Tackles Wet & Dry Mess Handles any mess with a single sweep with 17,000 Pa* suction power, ensuring a spotless home. The Flexi Pro boasts the same suction power combined with 17N** pressure.

Handles any mess with a single sweep with 17,000 Pa* suction power, ensuring a spotless home. The Flexi Pro boasts the same suction power combined with 17N** pressure. FlatReach™ for Deep Cleaning: Roborock's FlatReach™ technology is designed to reach deeper under furniture as low as 15cm**, ensuring all messes that were previously hard to reach are easily swept up.

Roborock's FlatReach™ technology is designed to reach deeper under furniture as low as 15cm**, ensuring all messes that were previously hard to reach are easily swept up. Always Fresh, Always Clean: The Flexi Series self-cleans at base with a roller scrape and water spray module that washes the rollers in two directions with 60°C (140°F)*** hot water., ensuring a sparkling clean result while cleaning your floor. Enjoy a roller drying speed of as fast as 30 minutes on the Flexi Pro after every clean.

The Flexi Series self-cleans at base with a roller scrape and water spray module that washes the rollers in two directions with 60°C (140°F)*** hot water., ensuring a sparkling clean result while cleaning your floor. Enjoy a roller drying speed of as fast as 30 minutes on the Flexi Pro after every clean. Edge - to - Edge Cleaning: Easily reaches edges and corners with side margins of less than 1mm (1/8inch)** so that no corner is left uncleaned.

Easily reaches edges and corners with side margins of less than 1mm (1/8inch)** so that no corner is left uncleaned. Smart Cleaning: With Dirtect® adaptive cleaning capability, the Flexi Series adjusts its cleaning power according to dirt levels on the floor, ensuring a thorough and time-saving cleaning experience. During self-cleaning, Dirtect® checks if roller has been cleaned effectively and changes to Deep Clean mode if needed.

With Dirtect® adaptive cleaning capability, the Flexi Series adjusts its cleaning power according to dirt levels on the floor, ensuring a thorough and time-saving cleaning experience. During self-cleaning, Dirtect® checks if roller has been cleaned effectively and changes to Deep Clean mode if needed. Smart Screen and Voice Alerts: The Flexi Series boasts an LED screen you can monitor modes and status. Additionally, Flexi Pro get real-time updates via Roborock App and operational reminders with voice alerts.

Flexi Pro: The Ultimate Cleaning Companion: The Flexi Pro is designed for households that demand the best. With a substantial 4000 mAh battery, it offers up to 50 minutes of cleaning in Eco Mode. Its generous 730 ml clean tank capacity and 450 ml dirty tank capacity, coupled with advanced features like the SlideTech™ Automated Wheels, faster 30-minute roller drying time post self-cleaning, built-in headlight, and app connectivity, make it a top-tier choice for thorough cleaning.

Flexi Lite: Streamlined Efficiency: Ideal for more compact spaces or lighter cleaning tasks, the Flexi Lite provides essential functionalities with a slightly lighter weight. It features a 2500 mAh battery capable of running up to 40 minutes, a clean tank capacity of 620 ml, and a dirty tank capacity of 400 ml, a roller drying time of 60 minutes post self-cleaning, without compromising on power or performance.

While the Flexi Pro offers additional conveniences like voice alerts and application connectivity for a fully integrated cleaning experience, the Flexi Lite focuses on core functionalities with exceptional performance.

The Flexi Series will be available from 31st May at Official Roborock Webstore at an MSRP of $999.00 for Flexi Pro and $699.00 for Flexi Lite.

For more information on the Flexi Series and other Roborock products, please visit http://www.roborock.com.au/

* Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer according to IEC 62885-2:2021/5.11 standards.

** Based on internal tests. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors.

*** Based on internal tests, the water in the clean tank can be heated up to 60°C at standard room temperature. The actual temperature will vary due to environmental factors.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

