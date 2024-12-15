Roborock Sweeps Into Summer with Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv

Roborock makes summer cleaning a breeze with the ultimate duo for Australian homes, perfect for a minimalist design and robust, high-performance needs

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics designed to simplify daily life, proudly announces the Australian launch of its latest Qrevo series innovations, the Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv, first revealed at IFA 2024 in Berlin. These state-of-the-art robotic vacuums combine powerful performance with both models having identical cutting-edge features to redefine home cleaning for modern Australian households.

"We recently conducted a survey to deep dive into how Australians approach cleaning and the results were eye-opening. While many take pride in a clean home, more than a quarter admit they would happily never clean their floors again if they could" said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "Robot vacuums have come a long way in delivering powerful cleaning and self-maintenance features, but many still fall short on long-term usability. Issues like hair tangling and difficulty navigating high thresholds often mean some areas and aspects of home cleaning get overlooked."

"With the Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv receiving tremendous praise at IFA 2024, we're thrilled to introduce technology and design that not only improves the long-term ownership experience of a robot vacuum, but also adapts to the rhythms of Australian homes, offering smarter, hands-free solutions so people can spend more time hosting their friends and family this summer."

United by their innovative features, the cleaning duo is designed to simplify home cleaning while delivering exceptional performance. Key one-of-a-kind innovations include:

No more tangles, just effortless cleaning

Roborock's Dual Anti-Tangle System ensures flawless cleaning with 100% hair removal[i] and a 0% tangling rate[ii]. Equipped with the DuoDivide™ Main Brush and FlexiArm Arc Side Brush, this system is engineered to lift and remove hair, fur, and debris from any surface without tangles, saving you from constant maintenance.

Say goodbye to hair wrap and interruptions – whether tackling pet fur, long hair, or everyday messes, this innovative system keeps brushes clear and cleaning seamless, delivering a spotless home every time.

Why settle for ordinary when you can elevate every clean?

Roborock's Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv redefine versatility in home cleaning with the industry-first[iii] AdaptiLift™ Chassis. This groundbreaking technology features independently adjustable three-wheel control, enabling the chassis to lift by 10mm[iv] or elevate specific sections, including the front, rear, left, or right. It automatically lifts the omni-wheel to handle standard thresholds up to 3cm[v] and complex double-layer thresholds up to 4cm[vi], the highest in the industry[vii], ensuring smooth movement across all surfaces.

For Australians, this adaptability means no space is off-limits, no floor type is too challenging, and no corner is left behind. With the Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv, cleaning becomes smarter, smoother, and more efficient than ever.

Impressive functionalities include:

Powered by 18,500 Pa HyperForce ® suction [viii] , an industry-leading technology that tackles dirt, dust, and debris across carpets, hard floors, and gaps with ease.

, an industry-leading technology that tackles dirt, dust, and debris across carpets, hard floors, and gaps with ease. Navigation is seamless and efficient, thanks to Reactive AI Obstacle Recognition . By combining structured light, RGB cameras, and LiDAR technology, these models can recognise and avoid up to 62 object types, ensuring collision-free cleaning even in complex environments.

. By combining structured light, RGB cameras, and LiDAR technology, these models can recognise and avoid up to 62 object types, ensuring collision-free cleaning even in complex environments. To make cleaning effortless, both models feature the All-in-One Multifunctional Dock 3.0 , which automates maintenance tasks like 75°C hot water mop washing, warm air drying, auto dustbin emptying for up to 7 weeks [ix] , and auto water tank refilling.

, which automates maintenance tasks like 75°C hot water mop washing, warm air drying, auto dustbin emptying for up to 7 weeks , and auto water tank refilling. For added convenience, the Roborock Smart App allows users to customise cleaning routines, set schedules, access pet-friendly features such as video calling, and monitor progress in real-time. Additionally, the built-in intelligent voice assistant enables hands-free operation with simple commands like "Hello Rocky," even offline.

The Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv are both priced at $2,799. The Qrevo Edge will be available on Roborock Australia's official retail channels, such as Roborock's Official Online Store, JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, and other Authorised Retailers starting January 1st 2025.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

To celebrate the arrival of summer, Roborock is offering a pre-order period with exclusive bonuses for customers who purchase between December 16 – December 31, 2024:

The Qrevo Curv will be available later in Q1 2025, ensuring Australians can continue to enjoy peak summer cleaning efficiency. Availability details for the Qrevo Curv will be announced soon.

For more information on the Qrevo Edge and Qrevo Curv, and other Roborock products, please visit http://au.roborock.com/

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches liveswith its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

