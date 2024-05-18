Roborock Teams Up with "The Garfield Movie" to Give Garfield a More Pampered Life

Roborock is Rocking Life with The Garfield Movie in Cinemas Near You

HONG KONG, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotic cleaning devices today announced a collaboration with Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment's The Garfield Movie, ahead of its official theatrical release in Singapore on May 22, 2024. The partnership will showcase how Roborock gives Garfield the freedom to be his lazy, fun self while ensuring a sparkling clean home, highlighting how the real fun of cleaning is when you don't have to clean at all.

Through a multi-medium creative campaign which will include product placement in the film, a TVC, out of home, digital and social media placements, the leading entertainment franchise and robotic vacuum leader will join forces to bring their collective audiences together, highlighting how one of the world's most beloved cats, together with his fans across the globe, can all benefit from Roborock's suite of automated home cleaning solutions. "Rocking Life, With You" is more than just a slogan for Roborock—it embodies a way of life. By teaming up with The Garfield Movie, Roborock invites audiences to embrace the same carefree and laid-back spirit as Garfield.

From parmesan snow angels to dreaded bath time bubbles, there's no one who likes making a mess more than Garfield. But like most homeowners, furry or not, Garfield despises the tedious job of cleaning floors. Eagle-eyed fans can look out for Roborock's cameo appearance during the movie, as Garfield and his trusted canine sidekick Odie ride around on a Roborock robotic vacuum causing mischief and mayhem, while Roborock comes to the rescue, swiftly cleaning up their mess in no time at all. Thanks to Roborock's hands-free, all-in-one vacuum and mop solutions, carpets and floors can stay squeaky clean, giving Garfield time back in his day to take cat naps galore, even while the vacuum is running – it's quiet as a mouse!

"Roborock is thrilled to be collaborating with The Garfield Movie, to give Garfield what he's been missing in his life – a cleaning solution that frees him of his responsibilities," says Richard Chang, Founder and CEO of Roborock. "Whether you own a cat, a dog or another animal, we can all agree that pets make a mess every now and again. Thanks to Roborock's hassle-free cleaning solutions, pet-owners can worry less about the clean-up and more about enjoying life with their furry friends."

The Garfield Movie comes to cinemas in Singapore on May 22. To discover your purr-fect cleaning partner, visit https://global.roborock.com/ .

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/ .

About The Garfield Movie

Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Directed by Mark Dindal. Screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. Producers are John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Scott Parish, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni.

SOURCE Roborock