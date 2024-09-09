Roborock Unveils Next-Generation Floor Cleaning Solutions in Australia: Meet Qrevo Master, Qrevo S, and H5

Roborock continues its cleaning evolution in Australia with the launch of Qrevo Master, Qrevo S, and H5, offering Australians advanced cleaning technology just in time for spring cleaning.

SYDNEY, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation within the Qrevo series in Australia, featuring two robot vacuums - the Qrevo Master and Qrevo S, as well as a the brand's latest hand-held cordless vacuum - the H5.

Roborock Qrevo Master Roborock Qrevo S Roborock H5

"As spring breathes new life into homes across Australia, we are thrilled to introduce our latest range of products designed to make this season's cleaning easier and more efficient"," said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "Designed to help Australians enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable environment, each model brings refined flagship features to a streamlined all-in-one cleaning package."

Qrevo Master: Masterful Cleaning for Modern Homes

For those who seek smart in-home cleaning technology with high power deep cleaning capabilities, the Qrevo Master is designed to tackle the toughest cleaning challenges with ease.

10,000Pa HyperForce® suction for powerful, deep cleaning across all surfaces[i].

for powerful, deep cleaning across all surfaces[i]. FlexiArm Design™ Extendable Side Brush And Edge Mopping System for 100% edge and corner coverage deep cleaning ii .

for 100% edge and corner coverage deep cleaning Dual Spinning Mops at 200 RPM spinning speed iii with an automatic lifting feature at 10mm lift for seamless transitions between different floor types.

at spinning speed with an at 10mm lift for seamless transitions between different floor types. Advanced Obstacle Recognition and Navigation using Reactive AI and PreciSense® LiDAR for precise, comprehensive cleaning.

using and for precise, comprehensive cleaning. Multifunctional Dock 3.0 with 60°C hot water mop washing , 45°C warm air drying, intelligent dirt detection , and self-cleaning functionality for hands-free maintenance.

with , , and for hands-free maintenance. Pet-Friendly Features such as real-time video calls, capturing of adorable snaps and locating pets even when away.

such as real-time video calls, capturing of adorable snaps and locating pets even when away. Built-in Intelligent Voice Assistant: Jumpstart your cleaning tasks and explore more capabilities with a simple "Hello Rocky", even without a Wi-Fi connection.

Qrevo S: Essential Power, Ultimate Convenience

Ideal for those who want powerful and reliable cleaning capabilities, the Qrevo S blends cleaning performance with a streamlined design for everyday deep cleaning.

7000Pa HyperForce® suction iv provides deep, thorough cleaning across all floor types, ensuring your home stays spotless.

provides deep, thorough cleaning across all floor types, ensuring your home stays spotless. Dual Liftable Spinning Mops at 200 RPM v seamlessly transition from hard floors to carpets, with a 10mm lifting feature that protects your rugs while delivering effective stain removal.

at seamlessly transition from hard floors to carpets, with a that protects your rugs while delivering effective stain removal. Smart Navigation powered by PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance ensures precise and efficient cleaning, avoiding obstacles and adapting to the layout of your home.

powered by and ensures precise and efficient cleaning, avoiding obstacles and adapting to the layout of your home. Multifunctional Dock with self-washing mops , auto-dust emptying , and warm air drying offers a hands-free cleaning experience, simplifying your life.

with , , and offers a hands-free cleaning experience, simplifying your life. Customisable Cleaning Routines with Roborock SmartPlan tailors the optimal cleaning program according to your room type[ii].

H5: Essential Cleaning Redefined

The Roborock H5 is Roborock's latest lightweight hand-held cordless vacuum designed for those who need a feature-rich, powerful, versatile cleaning solution that's easy to use and store.

158 AW of whole-machine suction power [iii] certified by TÜV Rheinland ensures that even the most stubborn dirt and debris are effortlessly lifted from carpets and hard floors.

certified by TÜV Rheinland ensures that even the most stubborn dirt and debris are effortlessly lifted from carpets and hard floors. Lightweight design with a 1.5 2 kg vacuum body makes the H5 incredibly easy to manoeuvre, allowing you to clean your entire home without strain.

with a vacuum body makes the H5 incredibly easy to manoeuvre, allowing you to clean your entire home without strain. 5-stage filtration system captures up to 99.997% of microscopic particles [iv] , including allergens and dust, ensuring cleaner air and a healthier home environment.

captures up to , including allergens and dust, ensuring cleaner air and a healthier home environment. 9-cyclone dust separation system prevents clogging, maintaining consistent suction power for longer, so you can clean with confidence.

prevents clogging, maintaining consistent suction power for longer, so you can clean with confidence. With a power-dense battery, Roborock H5 provides up to 60 minutes of non-stop vacuuming per charge [v] .

Versatile attachments such as the Motorized Mini Brush and 2-In-1 Crevice Tool make it easy to clean every corner of your home, from curtains and couches, to tight spaces.

such as the and make it easy to clean every corner of your home, from curtains and couches, to tight spaces. Auto-Boost motor power by 50% X on carpet in standard mode to achieve better cleanliness.

in standard mode to achieve better cleanliness. Store and empty dust directly from the dust compartment, or use an interchangeable dustbag that automatically seals dust when emptying.

from the dust compartment, or use an that automatically seals dust when emptying. The front filter, rear filter, and multi-cyclone assembly are detachable and washable, helping to maintain long-term performance and cleanliness. Additionally, users can store all your cleaning heads neatly on the wall-mounted charging dock.

As Roborock continues to push the boundaries of home robotics, the new lineup will be proudly unveiled at an exclusive launch event in Sydney on the 18th of September, where select media will have the first opportunity for a hands-on experience.

The Qrevo Master is priced at $2,699, Qrevo S at $1,499, and H5 at $599. The models will be available on Roborock Australia's official retail channels, such as Roborock's Official Online Store, JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, and other Authorised Retailers starting October 1st , 2024.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Roborock is offering exclusive bonuses for customers who pre-order between September 15th - September 30th, 2024:

Qrevo Master pre-orders will receive a complimentary Flexi Lite, valued at $699 AUD, perfect for cleaning tight spaces and adding extra versatility to your spring-cleaning routine.

pre-orders will receive a complimentary Flexi Lite, valued at AUD, perfect for cleaning tight spaces and adding extra versatility to your spring-cleaning routine. Qrevo S pre-orders will receive a coloured lid for the dock's dust storage compartment, valued at $99 AUD, allowing for a personalised touch to their cleaning device.

pre-orders will receive a coloured lid for the dock's dust storage compartment, valued at AUD, allowing for a personalised touch to their cleaning device. H5 pre-orders will receive a $100 AUD discount, reducing the price from $599 AUD to $499 AUD.

For more information on the Qrevo Master, Qrevo S, H5 and other Roborock products, please visit http://au.roborock.com/

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

i. Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer according to IEC 62885-2:2021/5.11 standards, using Max+ mode with a full battery. ii. Certified No.1111280914 by TÜV Rheinland. Actual coverage and distance may vary according to the home environment. iii. Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer, when selecting extreme water flow in custom mode, the mops can spin at a maximum speed of 200rpm. iv. Based on Roborock internal testing under Max+ mode with a full battery according to IEC62885-2:2021/5.11standards. v. Based on Roborock internal testing, selecting extreme waterflow in custom mode. vi. Room types need to be set manually in Roborock App. The actual sweeping and mopping mode is automatically determined based on the home environment and historical cleaning behaviour, and the actual cleaning mode shall prevail. vii. Tested by TÜV Rheinland based on EIC 62885-4:2020/5.8 standards. Tested without accessories, in Max mode, and with testing an equipment diameter of 10mm. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions. viii. Tested by TÜV Rheinland based on IE62C885-4:2020/5.11 standards. Tested in Max mode for capturing particles of 03.-10 microns. Actual results may very depending on usage conditions. ix. Based on Roborock internal test with 2-in-1 Crevice Brush in Eco mode. Actual battery life may vary depending no usage conditions. x. Based on Roborock internal test in Standard Mode. Actual power increase may vary depending on usage conditions.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

SOURCE Roborock