RoboSense Asserts Global Dominance in LiDAR for Robotics with 1,458.8% YoY Shipment Surge in Q1 2026

Robotic LiDAR volumes surged 1,458.8% year-on-year to 185,500 units in Q1 2026, accounting for approximately 56% of total shipments.

Total LiDAR shipments reached a record 330,300 units, up approximately 204.1% year-on-year.

Revenue reached RMB458.8 million, up approximately 39.9% year-on-year.

ADAS order backlog exceeded 9 million units.

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. ("RoboSense" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2498.HK), an AI-driven robotics technology company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering a landmark quarter in which the robotics business surpassed 50% of total LiDAR shipments for the first time in the Company's history. Building on the momentum of its first-ever profitable quarter in Q4 2025, RoboSense enters 2026 with strong operational confidence. The Company's dual-engine strategy across ADAS and robotics continues to drive growth, with the robotics segment emerging as the primary growth engine.

RoboSense released financial results for Q1 2026

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

In the first quarter of 2026, RoboSense delivered strong top-line growth driven by the continued acceleration of its robotics and ADAS businesses.

Total LiDAR shipments: 330,300 units, up approximately 204.1% year-on-year.

330,300 units, up approximately 204.1% year-on-year. Robotic LiDAR shipments: 185,500 units, up significantly 1,458.8% year-on-year, representing approximately 56% of total shipments.

185,500 units, up significantly 1,458.8% year-on-year, representing approximately 56% of total shipments. Revenue: RMB458.8 million, up approximately 39.9% year-on-year.

RMB458.8 million, up approximately 39.9% year-on-year. Order backlog: Over 9 million units for ADAS.

For the very first time, robotics LiDAR sales surpassed ADAS shipments in a single quarter, marking a structural inflection point in the Company's revenue mix. This shift reflects the accelerating commercial adoption of intelligent robotics across a broad range of sectors and underscores RoboSense's strengthening position as the perception backbone of the global robotics industry.

Robotics Business: Sustained No. 1 Across Key Segments

RoboSense maintained its leadership position across five major robotics segments in Q1 2026: robotic lawnmowers, autonomous delivery, humanoid robots, embodied AI, and commercial cleaning robots.

In May 2026, RoboSense ranked No. 1 in GGII's (Gaogong Robot Industry Research Institute) Q1 2026 global 3D LiDAR shipment ranking for robotics.

Robotic Lawnmowers: Emerging as the fastest-growing robotics category entering 2026, the robotic lawnmower segment saw significant expansion. In May, RoboSense deepened its partnership with Roborock to jointly accelerate the large-scale global commercialization of robotic mowers. The Company also reinforced its collaboration with Willand (Segway Navimow), which named RoboSense its 2026–2027 Strategic Partner and honored it with the 2025–2026 Outstanding Supplier Award. RoboSense supplies its fully solid-state digital LiDAR across multiple Navimow product lines, alongside an ongoing strategic partnership with Mammotion Technology.

Emerging as the fastest-growing robotics category entering 2026, the robotic lawnmower segment saw significant expansion. In May, RoboSense deepened its partnership with Roborock to jointly accelerate the large-scale global commercialization of robotic mowers. The Company also reinforced its collaboration with Willand (Segway Navimow), which named RoboSense its 2026–2027 Strategic Partner and honored it with the 2025–2026 Outstanding Supplier Award. RoboSense supplies its fully solid-state digital LiDAR across multiple Navimow product lines, alongside an ongoing strategic partnership with Mammotion Technology. Unmanned Autonomous Delivery: Digital LiDAR solutions from RoboSense have now been adopted by over 90% of leading unmanned delivery vehicle companies, including Neolix, Zelos, Rino.ai, JD.com, Meituan, and Coco Robotics, cementing the Company's role as the de facto perception standard for autonomous logistics.

Digital LiDAR solutions from RoboSense have now been adopted by over 90% of leading unmanned delivery vehicle companies, including Neolix, Zelos, Rino.ai, JD.com, Meituan, and Coco Robotics, cementing the Company's role as the de facto perception standard for autonomous logistics. Embodied AI and Humanoid Robotics: RoboSense has partnered with nearly 50 top-tier humanoid and quadruped robot companies. In May, the Company was listed in Morgan Stanley's Humanoid 100 and China humanoid value chain mapping, as the only LiDAR-focused firm appearing in both lists.

RoboSense has partnered with nearly 50 top-tier humanoid and quadruped robot companies. In May, the Company was listed in Morgan Stanley's Humanoid 100 and China humanoid value chain mapping, as the only LiDAR-focused firm appearing in both lists. Commercial Cleaning Robots: RoboSense leads the commercial cleaning robot segment with a 71% market share across more than 60 key customers, according to YanZhi Robot's recent research. In March, Pudu Robotics launched the world's first AI-native large scrubber-dryer robot, equipped with RoboSense's hemispherical digital LiDAR Airy.

RoboSense leads the commercial cleaning robot segment with a 71% market share across more than 60 key customers, according to YanZhi Robot's recent research. In March, Pudu Robotics launched the world's first AI-native large scrubber-dryer robot, equipped with RoboSense's hemispherical digital LiDAR Airy. Active Camera Moves to Mass Production: RoboSense has received a large-scale order from a leading European humanoid robotics company for its new Active Camera solutions, robot vision products built for mobility and dexterous manipulation. Mass production and delivery are set for 2026. The order marks RoboSense's shift from market validation to commercial-scale deployment amid the rising wave of Physical AI.

ADAS Business: Foundation Solidifies with Industry-Leading Pipeline

As of the first quarter of 2026, the Company has accumulated design wins for 177 vehicle models across 36 automotive brands and Tier-1 partners, while successfully achieving Start of Production (SOP) for 69 models. Driven by this sustained momentum, RoboSense's automotive ADAS order backlog has exceeded 9 million units, anchoring a highly predictable growth runway with premier domestic and global automotive leaders — including BYD, Geely, IM Motors, and the Chinese joint ventures of Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen and General Motors. Furthermore, in this quarter, RoboSense officially deepened its industrial ecosystem by being recognized as the 2026 Strategic Partner of Geely Group.

RoboSense will continue to focus on its "ADAS + Robotics" dual-engine strategy. Powered by its core technologies, including proprietary SPAD-SoC chips, the Company is driving the industry's transition toward next-generation digital LiDAR solutions. By empowering a diverse range of applications across both robotics and intelligent automotive sectors, RoboSense is well-positioned to further solidify its leadership in the era of Physical AI.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (02498 HKEX) is an AI-driven robotics company. Leveraging its full-stack, in-house developed digital chips and a robust AI technology system, the company provides core robotic components, perception systems, and manipulation solutions across a wide range of industries, including autonomous passenger and commercial vehicles, Robotaxi, as well as robotics applications in autonomous logistics, robotic lawn mowers, and humanoid robots.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, RoboSense has grown to a team of over 1,800 employees. The company maintains a strong global footprint, with offices spanning Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hong Kong in China, as well as Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit and Silicon Valley in the United States.

As a global leader in the LiDAR industry, RoboSense has partnered with over 310 automotive brands and Tier-1 suppliers. In the robotics sector, it is the preferred solution provider for autonomous logistics, robotic lawn mowers, humanoid robots, and other pan-robotics applications, serving more than 3,400 clients worldwide. In 2025, the company ranked top 1 in LiDAR market share in the robotics sector. Building on its globally leading perception capabilities, RoboSense has extended its technology into robotic manipulation, launching robotic vision systems, dexterous hands, and hand-eye coordination solutions, driving the large-scale commercialization in the era of Physical AI.

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.