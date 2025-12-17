Robotware.ai Advances AI Poultry Disease Detection PoC in Malaysia with SDEC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotware.ai , a Korea-based artificial intelligence company specializing in livestock intelligence solutions, is advancing its proof-of-concept (PoC) deployment in Malaysia in collaboration with Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) , following the successful implementation of its system at local poultry farms.

The ongoing PoC is focused on validating the real-world performance of Robotware.ai's AI-powered poultry disease detection technology under live farm operating conditions. The initiative aligns with Malaysia's efforts to modernize its poultry industry through data-driven operations, enhanced biosecurity, and digitally enabled agriculture.

Robotware.ai's technology was developed to address a long-standing challenge in livestock AI adoption: the gap between algorithm-centric development and the realities of farm operations. The company is led by Yongjun Cho, Founder and CEO, a second-generation poultry farmer who currently operates two commercial farms managing approximately 120,000 laying and breeding hens. His hands-on experience has directly informed the design of AI models optimized for daily farm workflows rather than laboratory environments.

As part of the Malaysian PoC, Robotware.ai's system is currently operating at two poultry farms, where it continuously analyzes flock behavior and acoustic signals to detect early signs of disease. The AI tracks abnormal inactivity and clustering patterns—widely recognized indicators of illness—while simultaneously applying proprietary cough-sound analysis to identify respiratory distress. By isolating relevant sounds from complex barn noise and converting them into visualized data, the system enables early detection of disease risk and identification of potential outbreak zones within the farm.

Robotware.ai is also piloting autonomous robots as part of its long-term vision for a fully unmanned farm. The robots function as mobile sensor platforms, enhancing monitoring coverage and supporting hygiene management through automated litter aeration and select on-farm tasks.

"This PoC demonstrates that AI can operate reliably in real farming environments and deliver practical, actionable insights that farmers can trust," said Yongjun Cho.

Malaysia has emerged as a strong validation market due to its enterprise-scale poultry industry, where large agribusiness operators often manage dozens—or even hundreds—of farms. In such settings, objective AI-based monitoring plays a critical role in improving operational transparency, strengthening biosecurity, and reducing dependence on manual oversight. Based on progress from the initial PoC phase, Robotware.ai is currently in discussions with local agribusiness groups regarding a potential scale-up to approximately 50 additional farms, subject to continued performance validation.

The Malaysian PoC is being conducted under an overseas demonstration program supported by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, and the Global Digital Innovation Network, enabling close collaboration between Korean technology providers and Malaysian public-sector partners.

Building on its progress in Malaysia, Robotware.ai is also exploring similar PoC initiatives with large-scale poultry operators in India, one of the world's largest poultry markets.

"Malaysia is serving as an important reference site for our global expansion strategy," Cho added. "The insights gained here will allow us to refine our technology and scale responsibly across Southeast Asia and beyond."

