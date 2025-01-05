"Rock a New Era": Roborock Revolutionises Smart Home Cleaning at CES 2025 with robotic arm equipped Saros Z70

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, unveils the Saros Z70, the world's first mass-produced* robot vacuum cleaner equipped with an OmniGrip intelligent and foldable robotic arm, setting the stage for next-generation robotic home assistance. The brand also announces a new range of intelligent home cleaning devices, including wet-dry vacuum cleaners and washing machines, further cementing Roborock at the forefront of smart home cleaning technology.

Roborock unveils latest cleaning innovations at CES 2025, including robotic-arm equipped Saros Z70

Announcing its latest innovation at CES 2025 under the theme "Rock a New Era", the company invites consumers and industry observers to discover a new world of intelligent smart home cleaning, led by its new flagship Saros robotic vacuum series. At the forefront of this series is the Roborock Saros Z70, showcasing the company's most advanced product innovations.

Through the Saros series, Roborock highlights its legacy of creating reliable cleaning solutions while envisioning a future of home cleaning powered by next-generation smart technology.

Saros: Flagship Home Robotics Powered by AI-enabled Intelligence

The Saros flagship series features three models: Roborock Saros Z70, Roborock Saros 10, and Roborock Saros 10R. Each model combines intelligent AI-powered features with state-of-the-art robotics hardware, delivering Roborock's latest cleaning technologies to consumers.

The Roborock Saros Z70 is a cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaner, expected to be available in the market during the first half of 2025. The model features an OmniGrip, the first-of-its-kind mass-produced* foldable robotic arm with five-axis, designed to deploy itself for cleaning previously obstructed areas and handling small items such as socks, small towels, tissue papers, and sandals under 300g**. Equipped with advanced navigation, vacuuming, and mopping capabilities, the AI-powered Roborock Saros Z70 is set to add a new dimension to automated cleaning by transforming traditional robot vacuums into innovative robotic home assistants.

The Roborock Saros 10 features Roborock's first RetractSense™ Navigation System, enhancing its reliable LDS navigation technology by allowing the module to retract inwards to pass under low-clearance areas while maintaining an exceptional 100-degree wide field of view**. This innovation gives the Saros 10 an ultra-slim 7.98 cm form factor. Beyond navigation, the Roborock Saros 10 integrates the latest VibraRise® 4.0 mopping module and Roborock's most advanced cleaning technologies, making it a reliable and trustworthy flagship cleaning partner.

The Roborock Saros 10R takes robotic vacuum intelligence to the next level with its next-generation StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0. Instead of relying on a traditional Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) tower module for navigation, this system incorporates dual-light 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology and an RGB camera powered by AI. The result is an unparalleled 3D mapping of the environment and obstacle detection, all while achieving an ultra-slim 7.98 cm form factor and integrating cutting-edge cleaning technologies.

A World of Intelligent Home Cleaning: Roborock F25 Series & Zeo-Cycle™ Drying Technology

In addition to robotic vacuum cleaners, Roborock is launching the new F25 Series, a range of handheld wet-dry vacuum cleaners. These models stand out with innovative features such as a full 180° FlatReach Deep Cleaning**, enabling effortless cleaning of dirt and stains under low furniture. They also boast a tangle-free and streak-free roller**, equipped with dual scrapers that effectively untangle hair and minimise streaks.

Expanding further into smart home cleaning solutions, Roborock is unveiling three all-in-one intelligent washer-dryers: the Roborock Zeo One, Zeo Lite, and Zeo Mini. These models are powered by Zeo-Cycle™ drying technology, which leverages zeolite's exceptional water vapor absorption capability to protect delicate fabrics without using extreme heat. Operating at a moderate temperature of approximately 50°C**, this innovative drying system efficiently captures moisture while ensuring optimal fabric care.

Product Availability in Australia

The Australian availability for the latest Roborock product range at CES will be announced soon.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

*Roborock was the first in the robotic vacuum industry to mass-produce this technology, launching it in January 2025.

**Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary due to environmental factors and software updates.

SOURCE Roborock