ROCK SHOP GEORGE TOWN OPENS AS THE FIRST STANDALONE STORE IN UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITE

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Cafe Penang proudly announces the grand launch of Rock Shop George Town, marking its debut as the first standalone store in George Town, Penang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its historic architecture and cultural landmarks.

The facade of Rock Shop George Town, Penang in the evening.

Nestled within the vibrant streets of George Town, the store seamlessly integrates contemporary style with the city's rich heritage. Boasting an eclectic range of merchandise, from trendy apparel to coveted accessories and iconic pins, every item reflects the spirit of rock n' roll with Penang's UNESCO World Heritage Status.

Michael Smeeton, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Penang, emphasised the store's significance, "Being the first standalone Rock Shop in a UNESCO World Heritage Site is a big deal for us. More than just merchandise, we offer an experience that resonates with the soul of rock n' roll in Penang. It's a testament to our commitment to push boundaries and create memories, just like our hotel."

Guest of Honour Yang Berhormat Wong Hon Wai praised the launch, "The arrival of this global brand in George Town also signifies the recognition of Penang as a renowned tourist destination by international brand giants. Hard Rock is more than just a hotel and store; it is a cultural and artistic platform that attracts artists, musicians, and cultural events, further enriching Penang's cultural ecosystem."

Joining the celebration were distinguished figures from various sectors, including Yang Berhormat Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy, Mr. Ooi Chok Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Penang Global Tourism, Mr. Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam, Chairman of Teluk Ewa Port, Langkawi, Datuk Tony Goh Nai Heng, Chairman of the Malaysian Association of Hotel Penang Chapter, Dato Annie Chin Lim, President of the Penang Women's Chamber of Commerce, Raf Ramos, Director of Operations, Hard Rock International, inspectors, partners and media.

About Hard Rock®:

SOURCE HRH Merchandise Sdn Bhd