Rockefeller Foundation and Thailand International Cooperation Agency Celebrate 60 years of Partnership during AsiaXchange 2024

During her opening remarks, Deepali Khanna, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Asia Regional Office, emphasized the 111-year-old philanthropic organization's ambition to bring a transformative shift in climate action. She said, "Asia has a unique opportunity to lead global climate action. With its ambitious commitments, extraordinary leaders, and advanced technologies, the region can build a green, inclusive, resilient future. We're committed to helping our partners realize this vision by ensuring innovative climate solutions reach the frontline communities that need them most."

Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of Program Strategy at The Rockefeller Foundation, inaugurated the convening and set the stage by highlighting Asia's rich opportunity landscape for positioning itself as the leader in climate action. She was joined by Ho Ren Hua, CEO of Thai Wah Public Company, and Albert Park, Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank, during the opening session discussing Asia's roadmap for balancing the region's economic growth with environmental resilience.

Post the session, the Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister, Prasert Chantararuangthong, The Government of Thailand, the Chief Guest, at the event, addressed the convening. He highlighted that Thailand, like many countries in the region, understands the urgency of climate action. The country has been advancing its climate action agenda under the climate law (currently under parliamentary review) and through its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40% with adequate international support by 2030, phase-out coal generated power by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2050; and net zero emissions by 2065. To achieve this mission, the Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister, Prasert Chantararuangthong, Government of Thailand, said, "This is timely for all representatives from across all sectors in Thailand and the region to discuss practical solutions and how to finance them. AsiaXchange shows how philanthropic organizations can play an important role in supporting coordinated, high impact climate action. Thailand stands ready to work with both regional and global partners to share our sustainable development vision. Your expertise, resources, and networks will complement our national climate goals."

He further highlighted the importance of digitization in shaping a sustainable economy and society. He said, "The role of leveraging data in climate resilient planning and in public and private investments is key. Thailand has laid down a 4.0 economic vision for digital transformation across all industries. An example is the establishment of Thailand National Digital Platform, an initiative designed to facilitate the collection, analysis and dissemination of climate related data, enabling informed policy decisions, and targeted interventions."

The morning sessions also featured immersive discussions on green and resilient growth in Asia, led by Zou Ji, CEO of Energy Foundation China, Frank Rijsberman, Director General of Global Green Growth Institute, and Cassady Walters, Managing Director of Power & Climate at The Rockefeller Foundation.

A "Vox Populi" session brought together Asia's formidable voices for COP 29, featuring insights from leaders like CK Mishra, Former Secretary of India's Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Lin Yang, Deputy Executive Secretary of UNESCAP. The afternoon sessions covered a range of climate topics such as climate-informed health action, exploring ways to scale local investments through blended finance; and sharing experiences on net-zero journeys. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific led a compelling session on multiplying inclusive and sustainable business models. Plan International facilitated an important dialogue on youth voices in climate action across the Asia-Pacific region.

The first day concluded with a welcome dinner, celebrating The Rockefeller Foundation and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency's sixty years of partnership. The Foundation, with over a century of work in Thailand, continues to lead transformative initiatives across the region through its Asia Regional Office in Bangkok.

Over the next two days, through a series of dialogues and discussions, stakeholders will dive deeper into how to drive climate efforts anchored on people-first approach & systemic collaboration and mobilize domestic, regional & international finance that works for Asia.

