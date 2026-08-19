Flagship event explored the technologies and strategies shaping Thailand's next chapter of industrial growth

BANGKOK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, hosted ROKLive Bangkok 2026 today at Grande Center Point Lumphini Bangkok. The event brought together industrial leaders, manufacturers, customers, partners and technology specialists to examine how digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity help Thailand's industries enhance productivity, resilience and competitiveness.

Rockwell Automation Brings Thailand's Manufacturing Leaders Together at ROKLive Bangkok 2026. Photo Credit: Rockwell Automation

Under the theme "Create What's Next," the event combined executive keynotes, industry discussions, focused technology forums and an interactive expo. The programme was designed to connect Thailand's broader manufacturing ambitions with practical approaches for plant operations, production systems and industrial infrastructure.

Gilles Weber, country manager, Thailand, Rockwell Automation, delivered the keynote, "Creating the Future of Industrial Operations". He discussed how manufacturers can build more connected, intelligent and adaptable operations as they respond to changing customer needs, operational complexity, workforce pressures and rising expectations for efficiency and sustainability.

The event's special guest, Dr Pongsathorn Dechatiwongse Na Ayutthaya, Deputy Director, Division of Bio-Circular-Green Economy, Department of Investment & International Affairs, presented a keynote, "What's Creating Thailand's Next Manufacturing Chapter?". His address examined the forces influencing the country's industrial development and the role of investment, innovation and the Bio-Circular-Green Economy in supporting its next phase of growth.

"Thailand's manufacturers have an opportunity to combine the country's strong industrial base with a new generation of digital, automation and AI capabilities," said Gilles Weber, country manager, Thailand, Rockwell Automation. "ROKLive Bangkok brings government, industry and technology perspectives together, helping manufacturers understand where these technologies can create practical value and how they can move from individual projects towards more connected, resilient and future-ready operations."

The keynote sessions also included industry fireside discussions featuring Rockwell customers - PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) and PepsiCo Services Asia Ltd, as well as technology updates examining how integrated architecture, original equipment manufacturer solutions and cybersecurity are evolving to meet new operational requirements.

In the afternoon, parallel digital transformation forums offered deeper discussion on four priority areas:

Unlocking smart factories through digitalisation

Simplifying control platforms by unifying process and power systems

New and emerging uses of AI in manufacturing

Strengthening industrial cybersecurity through resilience by design

Featured technologies at the Expo included scalable control platforms, AI-enabled industrial analytics, predictive maintenance tools, secure operational technology solutions, Plex manufacturing execution system and more.

ROKLive Bangkok underscored the growing need for manufacturers to connect strategic transformation goals with implementation. By bringing together policy, operational and technology perspectives, the event gave participants opportunities to network, assess new capabilities and identify practical next steps for their organisations.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. Visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation