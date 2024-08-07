Rockwell Automation Showcases the Future of Industrial Operations at ROKLive Southeast Asia 2024 in Surabaya

Highlighting innovations in AI, cloud-based manufacturing execution system (MES), and cybersecurity, the event promotes digital transformation and sustainability in the manufacturing sector

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, hosted its ROKLive Southeast Asia event in Surabaya, Indonesia, on August 7, 2024. With the theme 'Discover What's Possible' – the event showcased the latest innovations in industrial technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud-based manufacturing execution systems (MES), and cybersecurity, while putting the spotlight on the future of industrial operations.

ROKLive, Rockwell Automation's event for partners and customers, showcases the latest innovations in industrial automation, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing solutions. The event, encourages partners and customers to dream big, presenting an opportunity to educate themselves on transformative technologies like AI, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and robotics, discovering how these innovations can help revolutionize their business.

The event featured engaging presentations, customer experience sharing, technology updates, industry-focus discussions, and an interactive expo featuring the latest innovations from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork™. Sustainability, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies in digital transformation were among the key points of discussion in the sessions.

Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director, Southeast Asia for Rockwell Automation delivered a keynote on the future of automation, highlighting its potential to drive greater innovation, adaptability, and performance in ever-more complex industrial settings.

"Automation is transforming industrial environments by simplifying complexity and enhancing innovation, flexibility, and performance. As transformative technologies continue to emerge, business leaders must stay informed and adapt to remain competitive," said Marcelo.

In the face of global challenges like inflation and supply chain disruptions, the manufacturing sector is increasingly relying on technology to boost productivity, tackle skilled labour shortages, and enhance cybersecurity. The latest State of Smart Manufacturing Report by Rockwell Automation foregrounded a rising emphasis on AI and machine learning among manufacturers. In the Asia Pacific region, 44% of companies surveyed are already beginning to integrate AI and machine learning into their operations.

Indonesia gears up for the future of manufacturing

The manufacturing sector is vital to Indonesia's social and economic development. Today, it is the largest GDP contributor and dominates the export landscape. The Indonesian government has launched Making Indonesia 4.0, a roadmap to prepare for the digital industrial era. It targets seven key manufacturing sectors: food and beverage, textiles and clothing, automotive, chemicals, electronics, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors account for 70% of industrial GDP, 65% of industrial exports, and employ 60% of the industrial workforce, ensuring a comprehensive approach to digital readiness and competitiveness.

The Indonesian Digital Industry Centre PIDI 4.0 offers strategic programs to drive digital transformation, including training and upskilling human resources for Industry 4.0. This program has attracted thousands of participants nationwide, focusing on developing essential skills and competencies for the digital age.

"At ROKLive Surabaya, attendees witnessed the transformative potential of enterprise connectivity, which provides data-driven insights for real-time, informed decision-making to achieve better outcomes. The local Indonesian manufacturing industry is growing in size and sophistication in part because of its enthusiastic embrace of technology," said Adi Darmadi, country manager, Indonesia, Rockwell Automation.

For more information about ROKLive Surabaya, please visit the official website.

