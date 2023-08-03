Rockwell Automation's ROKLive Jakarta Event Demonstrates Manufacturing Success Strategies for Industry 4.0 in Indonesia

Showcase of successful manufacturing solutions for the next industrial revolution in Indonesia with key highlights in digital transformation, technology developments, and industry-focused discussions

JAKARTA, Indonesia , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will be hosting its first ROKLive Jakarta event on 3 August 2023, following the successful ROKLive event held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam earlier this year.

The event will focus on manufacturing success for Indonesia's key industries such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage (F&B), mining, oil and gas, life sciences, water and wastewater, automotive, and tire.

ROKLive Jakarta will highlight the benefits of embracing automation and digital transformation as key drivers of efficiency, sustainability, and growth in the manufacturing industry.

The event will also feature an interactive exhibition featuring the latest solutions from Rockwell Automation and members of the PartnerNetwork™ program. A series of industry forums will encourage open dialogues between speakers and panelists, fostering collaborative discussions on overcoming industry challenges in Indonesia.

Adi Darmadi, country manager, Rockwell Automation Indonesia, said: "Through keynotes and technology updates at ROKLive Jakarta, industry experts will provide valuable insights and guidance, enabling participants to identify the best approaches for realising their transformation goals. The objective is to equip companies with the knowledge and tools to address manufacturing needs today, tomorrow, and the future, while effectively overcoming industry challenges."

According to a Journal of Science and Technology Policy Management study, adopting Industry 4.0 will strengthen Indonesia's manufacturing sector. The report indicated that there are several barriers, such as unclear industry 4.0 policy, higher-risk investment, insecure data sharing, lack of expertise and lack of incentives that hinder its widespread implementation.

Indonesia has made significant progress in transitioning from a commodity-based to a manufacturing-based economy. The manufacturing industry is a crucial part of Indonesia's economy, accounting for 16.1% of GDP in 2022. Last year, investments in the manufacturing sector increased by 52% compared to the previous year, reaching around Rp 500 trillion (US$33.2 billion), as reported by Business Indonesia.

The 8th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report by Rockwell Automation revealed that global manufacturers faced many difficulties in their quest to become more resilient, sustainable and efficient.

The report revealed a 65% increase compared to the previous year in the number of respondents who stated that their organisation lacks the necessary technology to stay ahead of the curve in the coming 12 months. There has also been a rise in 'technology paralysis' from 24% of manufacturers in 2022 to 30% in 2023, indicating that they are facing difficulties in selecting the most suitable technology solutions.

To address these challenges, manufacturers can adopt smart manufacturing solutions and partner with experienced experts. Smart manufacturing solutions optimise production processes, empower the workforce, manage risk, drive sustainability, and accelerate transformation.

For over 40 years, Rockwell Automation has been a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region, committed to its vision of expanding the possibilities for humans and driving digital transformation that achieves results for its customers. With more than 5,000 employees in the region and a strong network of partners working together, Rockwell Automation is driving industry transformation through innovative automation and connected enterprise solutions. By unlocking the potential of its customers and improving productivity through technology, Rockwell Automation is continuously transforming industries.

