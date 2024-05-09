Rockwell Automation's ROKLive Kuala Lumpur Event Highlights Adoption of Emerging Technologies as Key to Driving Digital Transformation

The annual event highlights success paths with Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, and Robotics for the Southeast Asian region

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, hosted its annual ROKLive Southeast Asia event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With the theme 'Discover What's Possible,' the event showcased the latest innovations in industrial technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud-based manufacturing execution systems (MES), and cybersecurity, while addressing key challenges and trends in manufacturing.

This year's ROKLive event served as a platform for customers and partners to dream big and present an opportunity to educate themselves on transformative technologies like AI, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and robotics, discovering how these innovations can help revolutionize their business.

The event featured engaging presentations, customer experience sharing, technology updates, industry-focus discussions, and an interactive expo featuring the latest innovations from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork™. Sustainability, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies in digital transformation were among the key points of discussion in the sessions.

The event saw high-level knowledge sharing through keynote speeches and forums, where Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director, Southeast Asia for Rockwell Automation delivered a keynote on the future of automation, highlighting its potential for simplifying innovation, enhancing flexibility, and boosting performance in complex industrial settings. Apart from key executives and subject matter experts from Rockwell Automation, distinguished guests including The Honourable Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications; The Honourable Tuan Dr. Mohammad Fahmi B. Ngah, Selangor State Minister for Islamic Affairs, Halal Industry, Digital Infrastructure and Technology Innovation; and Ms. Zakiah Sajidan, Director of Machinery and Metal Technology from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), offered invaluable insights through fireside chats during the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Marcelo said: "With the increasing number of transformative technologies in the market, it is important for business leaders to adapt to the evolving market landscape by leveraging innovative solutions and remain competitive within their industries."

Amidst global challenges such as inflation and supply chain disruptions, the manufacturing industry is increasingly turning to technology to enhance productivity, address skilled labour shortages, and strengthen cybersecurity measures. The latest State of Smart Manufacturing Report by Rockwell Automation revealed a growing focus on AI and machine learning among manufacturers, with significant investments being made in automation and digitalization. Within the region, 48% of manufacturers are increasing automation within the business, with 44% starting to introduce AI and machine learning.

The overall sales value of Malaysia's manufacturing sector reached RM1.8 trillion (429 billion USD) in 2023, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% from 2024 to 2028. Coupled with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), designed to address domestic manufacturing challenges, Malaysia is well on its way to revitalizing its manufacturing sector. Adopting smart manufacturing can help businesses improve efficiency, increase capacity, reduce inventory, view processes and address production bottlenecks in real time — from sourcing, procurement, processing and manufacturing to distribution, warehousing, customer service and sales. As a part of NIMP 2030, the objective is to transform 3,000 smart factories, promoting a tech-forward culture and facilitating the development of high-skilled jobs in the manufacturing sector.

"At the event this year, attendees experienced the transformative power of enterprise connectivity, delivering data-fuelled insights for informed, real-time decision-making for better outcomes. Malaysia, like many other countries, can benefit significantly from embracing smart manufacturing practices and emerging technologies. It is crucial for enterprises to embrace technology and digitalization to be more sustainable and boost productivity for economic growth", said Mariya Prempeh, country manager, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, Rockwell Automation.

For over 40 years Rockwell Automation has been a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region, committed to its vision of expanding the possibilities for humans and driving digital transformation that achieves results for its customers. With a strong network of partners working together, Rockwell Automation is driving industry transformation through innovative automation and connected enterprise solutions. By unlocking the potential of its customers and improving productivity through technology, Rockwell Automation is continuously transforming the industry.

For more information about ROKLive Kuala Lumpur, please visit the official website.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation