Rokt Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Two New Leaders

Company Names Jacqueline Purcell as Chief Financial Officer and Claire Southey as Chief Product Development Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, today announced the appointment of two new leaders to its C suite. The company has named Jacqueline Purcell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Claire Southey as Chief Product Development Officer, effective immediately.

Purcell is an accomplished senior executive with extensive corporate finance, operational and legal experience who has worked with Rokt in a consultant capacity as interim COO since 2022. Southey is an experienced technology leader and Google and Amazon veteran who has served as SVP of Engineering in Rokt's Sydney office since May 2024.

"Jacqui Purcell and Claire Southey are talented, strategic leaders and their previous experience at Rokt has prepared them exceptionally well to take on their respective new roles," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "These extremely accomplished leaders both hold multiple advanced degrees and have built strong records of success at every stage of their careers. Their contributions will be invaluable to Rokt as we continue to execute our growth strategy on the path toward an IPO."

Purcell's extensive experience spans complex financial transactions, relationship building, and managing and motivating large teams. She previously served as a member of the Investment Team at TDM Growth Partners, a global investment firm that partners with culture-first management teams to help scale companies. It was through this position that she originally began working with Rokt, later stepping into the interim COO role in 2022. Her earlier experience includes serving as CFO of technology solutions providers Deputy and Culture Amp and as Executive Director in Morgan Stanley's New York M&A team. She holds a Juris Doctor, with Honors, from the University of Sydney and an MBA from Stanford University.

"Having worked closely with Bruce and the Rokt executive team for the past two years, I've been so impressed with their business acumen, leadership and customer-centric vision," said Purcell. "They are proven leaders and executors and it's clear from Rokt's stellar growth that they've built a strong and dynamic team environment. This company is at an exciting stage and I could not be more pleased to join the team full-time to help contribute to its continued financial success."

Southey is a seasoned technology executive, data scientist and leader of high-performing software- and data-engineering teams, as well as an attorney. Prior to joining Rokt, she was Head of Customer Engineering at Google, where she oversaw engineering support for technical advancements in some of the world's largest machine learning workloads. Prior to that, Southey was Global Technical Lead at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Earlier in her career, she led technology development for companies in Sydney and London. Southey holds both an MBA and a Masters in IT Management from Charles Sturt University, a Masters in Data Science from James Cook University, and a Juris Doctor from RMIT University.

"Working with the talented engineering team at Rokt has been a highly rewarding career experience," said Southey. "I'm honored to step into the Chief Product Development Officer role and excited to continue elevating our product and helping strengthen our leadership position in global ecommerce."

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, enabling companies to unlock value by making each transaction relevant at the moment that matters most, when customers are buying. Rokt's AI-powered relevance platform, built over the last 12 years, and scaled network power billions of transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, HelloFresh and more. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

