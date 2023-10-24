Roland Corporation Chooses Movement by project44™ to Build a More Agile Supply Chain

Increased shipment visibility and accurate ETA drive actionable insights that streamline supply chain workflows

TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced that Roland Corporation ("Roland") has selected Movement by project44™ as its supply chain visibility solution. Roland, a leading manufacturer of electronic musical instruments, is deploying Movement to improve ocean transportation visibility and on-time delivery performance while streamlining logistics workloads to achieve greater efficiency.

Roland ships approximately 4,000 containers per year to ports worldwide, including destinations in North America, Europe and Asia. To enhance the flexibility and agility of its supply chain, the company evaluated freight visibility solutions, focusing on criteria that included global real-time tracking capabilities, data accuracy and visualization of port status insight. Movement met Roland's vendor evaluation criteria.

"The pandemic and black swan events have disrupted supply chains, significantly impacting on-time delivery performance and increasing our team's workload," said Mr. Morihisa Nakamura, Manager, Supply Planning and Operation Group, Production Control Department at Roland. "We wanted to be prepared for the next disruption, and project44 provides the advanced visibility we need to operate more efficiently and achieve greater predictability in our supply chain.

"With Movement in place, we can more effectively plan freight movement," Mr. Nakamura continued. "Since Movement brings data from all modes and geographies onto a single platform, we expect its deployment to reduce our logistics workload by 30%, and also to enable us to communicate and provide feedback to freight forwarders on shipment routes in a timely manner based on project44's real-time transportation visibility and analytics so that we can meet and improve the designated lead time. This partnership with project44 will make our supply chain more flexible, allowing our supply chain professionals to spend more time on strategic tasks."

"We're constantly innovating to provide the greatest business value to our customers," said Yuji Kuwahara, project44's GM and VP of Sales, Japan. "With our new AI-powered enhancements, we're going beyond basic modal visibility to provide the advanced insights and automation customers need to simplify even the most complex supply chain challenges. We're honored to partner with Roland to create a more resilient supply chain that enhances the customer experience while driving cost savings and efficiency gains."

project44 opened an office in Tokyo in 2022 and has continued to expand its presence in Japan this year through several new partnerships with leading brands such as DAIICHI JITSUGYO, DENSO, Flying Fish, Nissan and many others. Learn more about project44 at www.project44.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that manages more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a ten-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­ChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 22 global offices including Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai­ and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

