Roll up, Roll up - "UBS Presents The World Circus" - A Spectacular Extravaganza to feature at the AIA Carnival this Winter

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best-of-the-best Circus performers from across the world will be a major attraction at the forthcoming AIA Carnival in Hong Kong this winter from December 21st 2023, until February 25th 2024.

Making its return after four years, the internationally-acclaimed World Circus will feature an array of exhilarating performances of skill, courage and spectacular human feats that will captivate audiences of all ages in an intimate setting in the special Big Top tent located within the AIA Carnival on Hong Kong's Central Harbour front.

"We are thrilled to present The World Circus to Hong Kong," said Amy Lo, Chairman of Global Wealth Management Asia, Co-Head Wealth Management Asia Pacific, UBS Global Wealth Management, Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong. "As a global financial institution deeply embedded in Hong Kong, UBS is committed to supporting exceptional experiences, such as this amazing circus, for our clients and the community as a whole. From Christmas to Lunar New Year and beyond, UBS is excited to bring joy and wonder to everyone in Hong Kong."

The awe-inspiring entertainment is produced by globally-acclaimed Gandeys Circus, a British powerhouse of creativity and entertainment, which prides itself on selecting worldwide talents to assemble a superstar cast of performers.

"UBS Presents the World Circus", adds a spectacular platform of world class entertainment to the AIA Carnival and combines with premier ride and skill games operators from Europe, along with a wide array of talent from Hong Kong and the Asian region.

"This year's event is set to soar above and beyond our previous award-winning events. We are thrilled to be entertaining Hong Kong and its visitors as the city once again takes centre stage in Asia. It will provide stimulating, accessible and memorable live entertainment events during the winter break," said Randy Bloom, CEO of the Great China Entertainment Group, organisers of the AIA Carnival.

Tickets go on sale from 2 November 2023 and range in price from $150 to $500. Purchase online before 19 November 2023 to enjoy Early Bird discounts up to 15% off. Up to four shows are scheduled daily from Mondays to Sundays with the 65min-long performances running without interval. There will be 160 shows in total, including 62 daytime shows, 98 evening shows and 72 weekend shows.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.aiacarnival.com/circus

Combining breath-taking performances with a touch of humour "UBS Presents The World Circus" will include the following acts:

Wheel of Thrill by the Gerling Brothers (Columbia)

It takes nerves of steel to walk the wheel. Two artistes perform jumps, flips and blindfolded walks both inside and outside of the wheel. No tethers, no safety lines, this is an act that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Gomonov Knife Throwing Show (Belarus)

Prepare to be stunned by this duo knife throwing act from Belarus, Andrei and Daria, who will throw knives at each other. A combination of trust and timing, this act was featured as a finalist on Britain's Got Talent.

The Afumani Warriors - Acrobatics and Flying Saddles (Kenya)

The six-strong troupe perform acrobatics, pyramid building and limbo. Gandeys Circus recently introduced the Flying Saddles back in 2019 where a rotating frame is winched around the ring which is taken up and down while our skilled artistes perform equestrian tricks on and off Saddleback. A traditional horse act updated for an animal-free environment.

Motorbike on a High-Wire (Kazakhstan)

Watch in awe as a fearless rider from Kazakhstan balances on a thin wire high above the ground, while speeding on a motorcycle. This is a stunt that defies gravity and logic. You'll be on the edge of your seat.

Chico Rico The Clown (Costa Rica)

Gandeys award winning clown is back after the success of his previous appearance. His audience participation is second to none, hence his popularity across South America, Europe and Asia.

Motorcycles in Globe (Columbia)

One of the most thrilling acts in Circus today. The riders enter the globe and literally take their lives into their hands as they experience 3.5 - 5.5gs as they cross the surface of the metal mesh globe. Using lightweight bikes with high torques so that they can achieve speeds of 40 miles an hour allowing them to complete loops within the sphere.

Flying Trapeze (Kazakhstan)

One of the best loved and well-known acts in circus is presented in Hong Kong for the first time by Award Winners of Echo of Asia International Circus Festival – the Baikonur Flying Troupe. This 6-handed flying troupe will fly through the air performing edge-of-the-seat somersaults from both the fly bar to the catcher, and to a suspended cradle high in the air of the Big Top.

About Great China Entertainment Group:

Great China Entertainment Group Limited, is a Great Entertainment Group company.

Great Entertainment Group Limited is a multi-award-winning event organiser and producer, who connects brands and communities through entertainment. Our expertise is in delivering large-scale, memorable events that generate high-value marketing opportunities for our partners. Over the last eight years we have entertained and engaged over 15 million consumers through our diverse portfolio of more than 500 events. By sharing the wonder of entertainment through quality production, our mission is to: Entertain. Engage. Inspire.

Download captioned photos and more:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nr9nJg4zIY5q-quEio0n-umoGuwIRZyZ?usp=sharing

SOURCE World Circus