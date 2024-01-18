Roman Mueller assumes role of Managing Director for Dachser Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dachser is pleased to announce the appointment of Roman Mueller as Managing Director for Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific (ASL APAC), effective January 1, 2024.

In this leadership transition, Roman Mueller succeeds Edoardo Podestà, who has led the regional business unit with growth and profitability and has retired from active professional life after a career at Dachser spanning more than 20 years. Since joining Dachser in 2008, Mueller held various senior managerial positions at Dachser such as Managing Director of ASL Korea and Head of Sales ASL APAC in which he demonstrated exceptional leadership as well as strategic vision. In his last role leading several key projects as Deputy Director ASL APAC since July 2021, he actively shaped the region's strategic direction and advanced Dachser's presence in Asia.

"With more than 20 years of extensive experience in the Asian markets, he is perfectly positioned to lead the ASL APAC business unit into the next phase of growth," says Dr. Tobias Burger, Chief Operations Officer at Dachser. "The APAC region plays a key role in the growth of our global business."

"I am very pleased to assume the role of Managing Director for Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific at Dachser," said Roman Mueller. "We have laid a strong foundation for further growth in the APAC region. With the unwavering support of our dynamic teams, we are committed to deliver outstanding integrated logistics services to our customers, and upholding Dachser's position as a trusted partner in the region."

Leading further development for Dachser in APAC

In his new role, Mueller's focus will be on driving Dachser's growth and aligning the company's strategic development with the evolving needs of the APAC markets. With its experienced team, Dachser will navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead for sustainable and strategic expansion and reinforce Dachser's position as a leader in integrated logistics solutions in the region.

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company's range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 32,850 employees at 379 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 81.1 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 41 countries. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.com

In Asia Pacific, Dachser has operations in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas with its Regional Head Office located in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit dachser.hk

