Rona Therapeutics Advances INHBE siRNA Into Phase 1 Clinical Development

SHANGHAI and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage RNAi company, today announced the recent completion of Cohort 1 dosing in its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study of RN3161, an investigational GalNAc-conjugated siRNA targeting INHBE for obesity treatment. Cohort 1 was completed successfully with a favorable initial safety and tolerability profile, marking the first clinical milestone for Rona's INHBE program.

Scientific and industry interest in INHBE has accelerated, supported by compelling human genetic evidence and emerging clinical observations. RN3161 is designed for deep and durable silencing of INHBE with once- or twice-yearly dosing, enabling a differentiated therapeutic profile for obesity treatment.

"We are pleased to report successful completion of our first cohort in this Phase 1 trial, an important step in advancing RN3161 and validating the potential of INHBE as a new metabolic target," said Alex M. DePaoli, MD, CMO. "This milestone underscores the strength of our siRNA therapeutic platform as we work to bring forward next-generation siRNAs for metabolic disease."

The Phase 1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and effect on body weight in adults with overweight and obesity. Additional cohorts will be completed in 2026.

About Rona Therapeutics

Rona Therapeutics is a world-leading RNAi therapeutics company dedicated to addressing cardiometabolic, obesity and degenerative diseases with next generation RNA technology platform. Since its inception in 2021, the Company has progressed four programs into the clinic leveraging its proprietary platform in delivery, multi-valency and oligo chemistry. The Company has raised approximately $200M from global blue-chip healthcare investors and strategic partners.

