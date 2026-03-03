Rosti Asia 2025 Review & 2026 Outlook: Building on Shared Success

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Ringiertrade.

Pat Williams, Senior Vice President of Rosti Asia, writes how Rosti Asia has performed strongly across its markets in 2025 despite challenges, as it looks forward to new opportunities in 2026.

Pat Williams Senior Vice President, Rosti Asia

2025 was a year of resilience, collaboration, and meaningful progress for Rosti Asia. Guided by our core belief in "shared challenges, collective solutions," our teams navigated a dynamic environment with focus and determination. We are pleased to report the successful achievement of our sales targets across key markets—including a strong performance in China—a testament to our aligned regional strategy, the dedication of our people, and the enduring trust of our partners.

The past year was marked by significant milestones, highlighted by the strong performance of our China medical business. We have successfully secured new orders from both existing and new clients, reflecting the growing market recognition of our capabilities. In response to this positive momentum and our confidence in the sector's long-term potential, Rosti Asia has committed a multi-million-dollar investment to expand our cleanroom facilities in China. This strategic expansion not only enhances our current production capacity, but also underscores our commitment to supporting the growing needs of the medical industry. As our medical business continues to develop, Rosti Asia sustains its investment in advanced medical equipment and workshop upgrades to ensure we remain at the forefront of this vital sector.

In parallel, Rosti Malaysia operations delivered robust financial performance through continuous efficiency improvements and lean manufacturing initiatives, which contributed to both profit growth and the attainment of annual sales targets. This achievement highlights our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable profitability across the region.

Furthermore, Rosti has strategically established a new manufacturing facility in India, strengthening our regional footprint. Currently in the phase of talent recruitment and production line setup, the Rosti India plant lays the groundwork for localized operations tailored to the South Asian market. Steady progress was also made on an exceptionally complex, multi-regional project—a showcase of our engineering and project management expertise that is set to unlock substantial commercial opportunities from 2026 onward.

Sustainability remains at the core of our operational philosophy. In 2025, we continued to steadfastly implement Rosti Group's sustainability framework across all Asia operations. From optimizing energy efficiency in our facilities to advancing responsible sourcing practices, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint while contributing positively to the communities we serve. This unwavering commitment to sustainable development is integral to our long-term value creation and resonates deeply with our partners and stakeholders.

Across the organization, tangible results were achieved in 2025. Our supply chain team bolstered resilience and delivery reliability while advancing digital initiatives. Finance and IT functions achieved greater process maturity and regional harmonization, creating a scalable foundation. HR focused on talent development and operational efficiency, while Engineering and Quality teams upheld our commitment to customer satisfaction through agile response and robust systems. Manufacturing drove lean improvements and safety culture, and Sourcing secured strong vendor partnerships to support our growth trajectory.

Looking ahead to 2026, Rosti Asia is poised to build on this momentum. A key priority will be leveraging our 2025 initiatives—the cleanroom expansion, the flagship complex project, and the India factory launch—to drive sustainable sales growth. The India facility is scheduled to begin small-scale mass production in February 2026, initially focusing on local customers and the specific needs of the South Asian market. We remain committed to adapting to evolving market dynamics, including geopolitical shifts, by enhancing agility across our supply chain and operations.

Innovation will be central to Rosti Asia's 2026 strategy. We are excited to advance the establishment of our Innovation Centre in Singapore, designed as a hub for top talent attraction—particularly in sales and technical roles—and cross-regional collaboration. This centre will accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions and strengthen our position as a trusted partner for innovative products.

Digital transformation will continue to be a key enabler. We will expand the use of advanced tools to optimize processes, improve data-driven decision-making, and deliver greater value. Concurrently, we will maintain our focus on operational excellence, efficiency gains, and compliance, ensuring we meet the highest standards across diverse global markets.

Our people remain Rosti Asia's greatest asset. In 2026, we will deepen our commitment to a customer-centric, collaborative culture that attracts, develops, and retains top talent across Asia—including building a strong local team in India. By embracing diversity, fostering teamwork, and investing in growth, we will build a more resilient and innovative organization.

2025 has demonstrated that through shared effort, we achieve exceptional outcomes. As we step into 2026, Rosti Asia is strategically positioned to capture new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver sustained value to our partners, employees, and stakeholders. We are grateful for your continued trust and look forward to a year of shared growth and success.

By Pat Williams

Senior Vice President, Rosti Asia

SOURCE Ringiertrade