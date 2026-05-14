Rosti Asia Integrated Solutions in Singapore: A Strategic Leap for Asian Manufacturing Excellence

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Ringertrade.

From left to right: Jonas Persson (Rosti Group CEO), Shirley Ding (Regional Director of Finance and Corporate Development, Rosti Asia), Pat Williams (Senior Vice President, Rosti Asia Pacific), Hans Månsson Rantzow (Rosti Group CFO)

As global supply chains grow more complex and customer demands evolve at speed, regional agility has become non-negotiable for leading manufacturers. For Rosti Group, a trusted name in precision injection moulding, high-performance assemblies and integrated manufacturing solutions, the next chapter of its Asian expansion is now officially underway. On 7 May 2026, the company inaugurated its Rosti Asia Integrated Solutions in Singapore -- a landmark investment designed to bring world-class production capabilities closer to customers, strengthen market responsiveness and anchor its long-term commitment to Southeast Asia.

A Flagship Centre for a Dynamic Region

The opening ceremony gathered Rosti's global leadership team, including CEO Jonas Persson, CFO Hans Månsson Rantzow, SVP Asia Pat Williams and Regional Finance & Corporate Development Director Shirley Ding, who together performed the official ribbon‑cutting. The event marked not only the start of operations but also a clear statement of Rosti's ambition: to turn Singapore into a central nerve centre for its Asian operations.

In his opening address, CFO Hans Månsson Rantzow emphasized the strategic weight of the Singapore centre. This investment, he noted, sends a strong signal to customers, partners and industry stakeholders: Rosti is doubling down on Asia, with infrastructure and expertise tailored to the region's unique requirements.

Pat Williams, SVP Asia, delivered a compelling rationale for choosing Singapore as the group's regional solutions base. At the crossroads of major trade corridors, Singapore enables faster customer engagement, smarter decision‑making and deeper collaboration -- advantages that translate directly into better service and shorter lead times. To align the team, Williams introduced a clear operational mantra: ABCD.

- Advance Rosti's market standing across Asia

- Build on existing regional momentum

- Capture high-growth opportunities

- Deliver sustainable results for customers, partners and people

A defining moment of the ceremony was the formal signing of the office lease agreement between Pat Williams and Mr. Kian Seng, representing China Singapore Suzhou Development (CSSD). The signing solidifies Rosti's long-term presence in Singapore and underscores strong public‑private partnership supporting its regional growth.

Designed to Demonstrate Global Expertise

Beyond a conventional sales office, the Singapore facility has been purpose‑built as an interactive showcase of Rosti's end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. Visitors experience first-hand the group's strengths: precision injection moulding, complex component assembly and fully integrated supply chain solutions.

The Singapore facility also highlights the cohesion of Rosti's pan‑Asian production network, which spans China, Malaysia and India. By presenting these facilities as one unified Rosti ecosystem, the company reinforces its ability to serve high‑specification, technically demanding industries with consistent quality and scalable capacity.

Rosti expressed sincere gratitude to all supporting partners -- from legal and corporate setup to interior design and fit‑out -- whose professionalism and efficiency brought the project to completion on schedule and to premium standards.

Singapore: The Launchpad for Regional Growth

Looking ahead, the Rosti Asia Integrated Solutions will function as a regional sales and solution centre, working hand-in-hand with manufacturing sites to convert pipeline opportunities into long-term partnerships. With unified management support and clear strategic direction, the Singapore centre is positioned to accelerate customer acquisition, deepen market penetration and drive operational excellence across Southeast Asia.

For the global plastics and manufacturing sector, Rosti's Singapore launch sends a clear message: regionalization, customer proximity and integrated solutions are no longer optional -- they are essential. As Pat Williams affirmed, Singapore is more than a new office; it marks the starting point for Rosti's next era of growth in the world's most dynamic market.

SOURCE Ringertrade