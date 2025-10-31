ROTOBOOST Teams with Baowu - World's Largest Steelmaker - to Industrialize Natural Gas Splitting for Green Steel at Scale

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2025, Finland-based ROTOBOOST and Baowu Clean Energy launched a China–Finland collaboration under the Business Finland (BF) – Ministry of Science and Technology of China (MOST) Joint Innovation Call. The program will deploy Thermo-Catalytic Decomposition (TCD) methane pyrolysis to produce low-carbon hydrogen and high-quality solid carbon for steelmaking and aluminum—two of the world's most energy- and CO₂-intensive industries.

Why it matters

Continue Reading

Steel and aluminum are foundational yet hard to abate. The partnership pairs Baowu's process leadership with ROTOBOOST's TÜV SÜD–certified TCD platform to deliver on-site hydrogen and monetize solid carbon—cutting emissions with compelling unit economics.

About the technology

ROTOBOOST's TCD splits natural gas into hydrogen-rich gas and solid carbon without direct process CO₂. Modular systems enable on-demand hydrogen and production-grade carbon products. In May 2025, ROTOBOOST became the first TCD company to secure TÜV SÜD certification for low-carbon footprints of both hydrogen and carbon products.

Project scope

  • On-site low-carbon hydrogen: stable, cost-effective supply integrated with Baowu utilities to enable DRI/EAF and other hydrogen-enabled routes.
  • High-value carbon utilization: production-spec solid carbon for electrodes and composites across steel and aluminum value chains.
  • Commercial deployment & assurance: modular TCD units operated under commercial conditions with monitoring, hydrogen volumes, and decision-grade techno-economics to support rapid multi-site rollout.
  • Data, MRV & certification: capture real-operation data to build auditable LCA/GHG inventories aligned with international standards and third-party verified.

Strategic impact

Under the BF–MOST framework, the collaboration addresses four bottlenecks—reliable low-carbon hydrogen supply, cost and unit economics, integration with existing assets, and materials performance—creating a replicable blueprint for large-scale deployments in steel and aluminum.

Next steps

Engineering, safety, integration studies begin immediately, followed by phased deployments and performance validation to inform roll-out.

Baowu Clean Energy is a decarbonization and industrial gas platform within Baowu Group, the world's largest steelmaker, focused on clean energy solutions and circular value chains. (Baowu Clean Energy)

ROTOBOOST is a Finland-based technology company specializing in TCD methane pyrolysis for low-carbon hydrogen and high-value solid carbon, with modular, on-site systems for steel, aluminum, maritime, and power markets. (ROTOBOOST)

