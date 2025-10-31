ROTOBOOST Teams with Baowu - World's Largest Steelmaker - to Industrialize Natural Gas Splitting for Green Steel at Scale

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2025, Finland-based ROTOBOOST and Baowu Clean Energy launched a China–Finland collaboration under the Business Finland (BF) – Ministry of Science and Technology of China (MOST) Joint Innovation Call. The program will deploy Thermo-Catalytic Decomposition (TCD) methane pyrolysis to produce low-carbon hydrogen and high-quality solid carbon for steelmaking and aluminum—two of the world's most energy- and CO₂-intensive industries.

Why it matters

Steel and aluminum are foundational yet hard to abate. The partnership pairs Baowu's process leadership with ROTOBOOST's TÜV SÜD–certified TCD platform to deliver on-site hydrogen and monetize solid carbon—cutting emissions with compelling unit economics.

About the technology

ROTOBOOST's TCD splits natural gas into hydrogen-rich gas and solid carbon without direct process CO₂. Modular systems enable on-demand hydrogen and production-grade carbon products. In May 2025, ROTOBOOST became the first TCD company to secure TÜV SÜD certification for low-carbon footprints of both hydrogen and carbon products.

Project scope

On-site low-carbon hydrogen: stable, cost-effective supply integrated with Baowu utilities to enable DRI/EAF and other hydrogen-enabled routes.

High-value carbon utilization: production-spec solid carbon for electrodes and composites across steel and aluminum value chains.

Commercial deployment & assurance: modular TCD units operated under commercial conditions with monitoring, hydrogen volumes, and decision-grade techno-economics to support rapid multi-site rollout.

Data, MRV & certification: capture real-operation data to build auditable LCA/GHG inventories aligned with international standards and third-party verified.

Strategic impact

Under the BF–MOST framework, the collaboration addresses four bottlenecks—reliable low-carbon hydrogen supply, cost and unit economics, integration with existing assets, and materials performance—creating a replicable blueprint for large-scale deployments in steel and aluminum.

Next steps

Engineering, safety, integration studies begin immediately, followed by phased deployments and performance validation to inform roll-out.

Baowu Clean Energy is a decarbonization and industrial gas platform within Baowu Group, the world's largest steelmaker, focused on clean energy solutions and circular value chains. (Baowu Clean Energy)

ROTOBOOST is a Finland-based technology company specializing in TCD methane pyrolysis for low-carbon hydrogen and high-value solid carbon, with modular, on-site systems for steel, aluminum, maritime, and power markets. (ROTOBOOST)

