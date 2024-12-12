Royal Ahrend chooses IFS to power global growth and sustainability

IFS Cloud will help the international provider of vitalizing workspaces gain real-time insights, accelerate new business initiatives, and meet ESG targets

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, a leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announced that Royal Ahrend, an international leader in office furniture and workspace solutions, has purchased IFS Cloud. Deployed across nineteen countries and five different production locations, the solution will enable Ahrend's global operations to drive long-term growth, and help the company meet its ESG goals.

Royal Ahrend has experienced significant growth in recent years, including several strategic acquisitions. As a result, the company is now operating on multiple systems, which has created a need for a unified platform to support its next phase. To drive strategic decision-making, enhance flexibility, and improve customer-centric operations, Royal Ahrend has chosen IFS Cloud. This new system will also play a key role in providing the insights needed to meet the company's ESG reporting objectives, ensuring sustainable and efficient business practices across the organization.

Implementing IFS Cloud will provide Royal Ahrend with the robust centralized platform required to achieve real-time control over its production processes and supply chain operations, meaning it can respond more quickly to changing customer demands. The scalability the solution enables will also allow Royal Ahrend to roll-out new business models, such as furniture-as-a-service and remanufacturing, and accelerate its sustainability efforts.

Gijs Boudens, Chief Information Officer, Royal Ahrend, added: "Our choice of IFS was driven by the need for a unified platform that not only supports our growth ambitions but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability. With IFS's deep understanding of our industry and their focus on environmental principles, we are confident in their ability to help us achieve our sustainability goals. This partnership will provide us with the tools and insights needed to make our operations more sustainable and efficient."

IFS Cloud will initially be rolled out to 600 users by IFS partner, 12Guide, and will support a wide range of business processes including procurement, project and service management, finance, and supply chain. Royal Ahrend will also deploy IFS Services, a comprehensive suite of professional services designed to ensure a smooth transition and maximize the benefits of the new platform.

Andre Robberts, President One Europe & Latam, IFS, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Royal Ahrend on their journey towards enhanced sustainability and growth. IFS Cloud's comprehensive functionality and flexible architecture make it the ideal solution to address their current challenges and support their ambitious and innovative future initiatives. Our deep industry knowledge ensures that we can provide Royal Ahrend with the tools they need to lead the way in the commercial furniture sector."

About Royal Ahrend

Founded in Amsterdam in 1896, Royal Ahrend is an international leader in the office furniture industry. The privately-held company creates vitalising workspaces and high performing system furniture which are directly supplied to customers around the world.

The company's system furniture and space solutions are designed to optimise employee's experiences with the focus on stimulating health, wellbeing and productivity in workspaces. The products are globally appreciated for their outstanding sustainability and timeless Dutch Design signature.

The company operates sales offices in more than 19 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, through a portfolio of four well recognized brands; Ahrend, Gispen, Techo, Gispen Presikhaaf. For more information, please visit https://www.ahrend.com/

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.



IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.



IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]



NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/royal-ahrend-chooses-ifs-to-power-global-growth-and-sustainability,c4081329

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE IFS