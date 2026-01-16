RSP Marks the Start of Its 70th Anniversary Year with Design Excellence and Global Engagement

Entering its 70th year, the multidisciplinary firm looks ahead while building on recent achievements in sustainable design, business excellence, and international urban dialogue.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (RSP) enters its 70th anniversary year, the multidisciplinary firm begins the new year by reaffirming its commitment to shaping meaningful, sustainable, and people-centred environments in Singapore and beyond. Building on recent milestones, RSP looks ahead to a year focused on collective growth, continued learning, and deeper engagement with the communities it serves.

Left to right: Senior Managing Director of RSP Ar. Seah Chee Kien, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and President of DBCS Mr. Hong Khai Seng. Photo courtesy of Design Business Chamber Singapore.

"Entering our 70th year is a meaningful moment for RSP," says Mr Beh Swee Chiew, CEO of RSP. "It is both a reflection of how far we have come and a reminder of our responsibility to prepare for what lies ahead. We are investing in our collective growth by prioritising skills development to strengthen both strategic and technical capabilities across the firm."

Design Business Excellence: Design Power Index 2025

Among RSP's recent milestones is its recognition as an inaugural 2025 Design Power Index (DPI) Awardee in the Business of Design category by the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS). Presented by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the award reflects the firm's ongoing business transformation and its growing industry influence.

"The award is an encouragement and a motivation," says Ar. Seah Chee Kien, Senior Managing Director at RSP, who accepted the award. "It made us realise that we have grown from designing a business to operating as a business of design. This creates a broader platform for us to make an impact."

Global Design Excellence

Recent design achievements continue to anchor RSP's architectural practice in Singapore and across its regional offices. Bird Paradise, conceptualised with Mandai Wildlife Group, was conferred Design of the Year 2025 at the President's Design Award (P*DA), and received the Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) Award for its universal design sensibility. The SIT Punggol Campus Court received the Good Design Award Australia (Built Environment) and the BCA Universal Design Excellence Award for its porous "Campus-in-a-Park" design.

Internationally, RSP's regional teams have maintained strong design consistency. In China, Puer Xiangshan Hotel and Wyndham Grand Jiaxing Hotel were recognised at the Ideal Architectural Festival, while HOPS ON Beijing received honours at the Architizer A+ Award and Van Sound Club. Giang Vo Mixed Development by RSP Vietnam was named Asia's Best Mixed Development at the Asia Architecture Design Awards. In the Middle East, the team secured spots on the id50 Power List and Creative 30 Powerlist, with RSP Dubai also receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Design Middle East Awards. In Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118 tower was crowned the world's best tall building in the 300 metres and above category by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

RSP Academy: Facilitating Global Dialogue

As cities around the world continue to look to Singapore for insights on density, sustainability, and liveability, RSP Academy remains a platform for knowledge exchange. The firm has hosted dialogues with government officials, academic institutions, and professionals seeking perspectives on high-density, green urbanism. Recent engagements included delegations from China, US, Europe, Malaysia, South Korea, Chile, Africa and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as students and faculty from Harvard Business School, Ming Chuan University, and Shandong University.

Champion of Good: A Continuing Commitment to Community

RSP remains committed to corporate social responsibility as a core part of its practice. The firm attained the highest tier "Champion of Good – Corporate" from the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) in its debut submission. This commitment will continue into the year ahead, with ongoing and upcoming initiatives focused on mentorship, community engagement, and design-led contributions that support social and cultural development.

Recent community-focused efforts included the National Day Parade 2025, where RSP shaped the stage design at the Padang, and The Jetty at Katong-Joo Chiat, a URA–Singapore Archifest installation that saw RSP mentors guiding SUTD students in exploring the precinct's coastal heritage.

People at The Core

As RSP marks its 70th anniversary year, the firm also celebrates the strength of its next generation. Ar. Quck Zhong Yi and Ar. Cheryl Lim Zi Ying were inducted into the URA 20 Under 45 list while the Singapore Business Review named Muhammad Fadzli Bin Jani, Ethan Chung Er Pei, and Fei Bo among its Notable Architects Under 40.

Looking Ahead

With seven decades behind it and a new chapter ahead, RSP enters the year focused not on looking back, but on continuing to design with purpose guided by experience, strengthened by collaboration, and committed to shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.

Please refer to the Annex A for the list of accolades RSP received in 2025, and Annex B for more details on the two landmark projects.

ANNEX B – PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

1) Bird Paradise

Completion: 2023

Site Area: 170,000 m2

Services: Architecture

Awards Won in 2025

President*s Design Award – Design of the Year (Experience Design)

Singapore Good Design Mark Award – Winner (Architecture)

Project Description

Nestled within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, Bird Paradise opened in March 2023, home to 3,500 birds from 400 species, of which a quarter are threatened. Visitors are welcomed into large walk-through aviaries that reflect different biomes from around the world – from dense African rainforests to South American wetlands, Southeast Asian paddy fields and Australian dry eucalypt forests. Other unique experiences include a state-of-the-art penguin exhibit and animal programmes at a 2,000-seater amphitheatre.

2) SIT Punggol Campus Court

Completion: 2023

Site Area: 131,583 m2

Services: Architecture, Civil & Structural Engineering, Mechanical & Electrical Engineering

Awards Won in 2025

Good Design Award, Australia - Winner (Built Environment Architectural Design)

BCA Universal Design Excellence Award

Project Description

The SIT Punggol Campus is a sustainable and collaborative development, featuring a porous, interconnected layout centred around courtyards that foster learning and community interaction. The campus's design integrates green terraces to enhance the microclimate and uses its courtyards as rainwater detention zones, reinforcing a sustainable ethos. Demonstrating exceptional energy efficiency, SIT's two Smart Living Environment (SLE) buildings are among Singapore's most energy-efficient structures, aiming for at least 40% energy savings.

A notable feature is the canteen, which utilises Mass Engineered Timber (MET) and supports a roof made up of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) panels. Furthermore, SIT's comprehensive water management framework allows for the annual harvesting of non-drinking water equivalent to filling 34 Olympic-size swimming pools. To ensure reliable, green energy, SIT partnered with SP Group to build Southeast Asia's first Multi-Energy Microgrid (MEMG), featuring approximately 10,000㎡ of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, generating enough electricity to power 1,000 four-room flats per year.

SOURCE RSP Architects Planners & Engineers