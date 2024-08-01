RSQUARE Strengthening Corporate Relocation and Logistics Services in Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive commercial real estate services company, RSQUARE, is enhancing its overseas logistics and corporate relocation services.

RSQUARE announced on the 7th that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cornet Express to advance logistics and related real estate services.

Present at the signing were RSQUARE CIO Serena Yoon, RSQUARE Vietnam Branch Manager Jimin Shin, Konet Express CEO Seunghwan Cho, and Managing Director Seunghoon Cho. The MOU signing took place at the Konet Express's office in Hanoi.

Konet Express is an international logistics company specializing in export and import sea and air transportation, customs brokerage, and overseas moving services. They handle the logistics processes between countries, including the packaging, shipping, security, customs clearance, and inland transportation of large manufacturing equipment.

The two companies will collaborate on the following areas for mutual development:

Overseas and domestic relocation of goods

Customs brokerage and relocation of equipment in Vietnam

Real estate consulting and information provision

RSQUARE will enhance its logistics center brokerage and corporate relocation services for its clients. Companies entering Vietnam will be able to handle factory site selection, equipment relocation, and securing residences for expatriates through RSQUARE.

RSQUARE stated, "Relocating equipment is a significant concern for manufacturing companies considering entering Vietnam. This partnership is expected to greatly increase customer convenience."

In February, RSQUARE partnered with Chinese law firm Hangxin to strengthen the relocation services of Chinese companies to Vietnam. Recently, they have been providing integrated overseas business services with Shinhan Bank Vietnam and KNL. The company has collected information on 50,000 office and commercial buildings in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and is actively conducting its business. RSQUARE connects global companies such as Kobelco Eco-Solutions and Glohow with office spaces, logistics centers, and factories.

SOURCE RSQUARE