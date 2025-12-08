Rule of law guards sound business environment

News provided by

China Daily

08 Dec, 2025, 12:13 CST

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

With 2026 marking the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), it is crucial to further build a unified domestic market and boost domestic consumption. This necessitates creating an even better business environment, with the rule of law remaining a cornerstone for ensuring such an environment.

China's top leaders have emphasized that rule of law constitutes the most sound business environment.

This guiding remark underscores the intrinsic link between the rule of law and economic development, embodying the fundamental principles of economics, jurisprudence and political science.  

The rule of law provides certainty and reduces institutional transaction costs. New institutional economics says that low transaction costs are essential for the efficient functioning of a market economy.

The rule of law also defines property rights, thus stimulating the market. Clear delineation of property rights is also critical for market transactions. The rule of law recognizes and protects property rights through a robust legal framework.

Moreover, the rule of law promotes law-based administration and shapes a fair competitive environment. At its core, the rule of law means governance by rules, with a sharp focus on regulating and restraining government power.

Equally important, the rule of law protects the legal rights and interests of entities. A well-functioning system that resolves disputes through legal, arbitral and mediation mechanisms is a crucial pillar of market confidence.

Over the past five years, China has translated these theoretical principles into tangible reality through a holistic and systematic approach.

The predictability in market rules has been fortified. China has come out with regulations for optimizing the business environment and laid the groundwork for continuous improvements in market access, fair competition and resource allocation mechanisms.

Through the rule of law, property rights protection has been made more effective, government action has become more predictable, and access to legal remedies has been substantially enhanced.

Wrongful cases involving business environments have also been rectified to avoid conflating economic disputes with criminal conduct, sending a clear message in support of entrepreneurial rights.     

The important assertion that "the rule of law is the best business environment" is being implemented across China's vast landscape through scientific legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial judiciary, and widespread adherence to the law.      

The author Luo Peixin is a professor of law and the vice-president of East China University of Political Science and Law.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Cruise liner makes waves at summit

Cruise liner makes waves at summit

This is a report from China Daily: A Chinese cruise liner called Piano Land is serving international guests as the designated "floating hotel" of the ...
Beijing's Timeless Charm Goes Global

Beijing's Timeless Charm Goes Global

The 2025 Overseas Promotion of the Charming Beijing TV series is a cultural exchange initiative jointly launched by the Information Office of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics