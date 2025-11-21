Run the World: Agoda Unveils Top Marathon Destinations Among South Korean Travelers

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in running continues to grow, more travelers are now combining their passion for running with travel. Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a ranking of the most popular marathon destinations for South Korean travelers, both around the world and domestically, highlighting how sports events can serve as an effective driver for tourism.

Agoda revealed that the most sought-after international marathon destination for South Korean runners was Tokyo (Japan). Sydney (Australia), New York City (United States), Taipei (Taiwan), and Athens (Greece) followed to complete the top five run-trip hotspots where South Koreans are most eager to lace up their running shoes.

Notably, the top three destinations – Tokyo, Sydney, and New York City – recorded year-on-year increases in accommodation searches of 72%, 74%, and 115%, respectively for their marathon events. This growth is attributed to their status as host cities for Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM), and are well-known among South Korean runners due to the participation of renowned celebrities. For instance, the TCS Sydney Marathon drew attention this year as K-pop idol Danielle, a member of the girl group New Jeans, took part in the race.

Domestically, Seoul led the pack as the most popular marathon destination, followed by Gyeongju and Daegu rounding out the top three. Seoul hosts the most marathons in South Korea, with 118 events held in 2024, including major races such as the Seoul International Marathon and the JTBC Seoul Marathon.

Daegu has already seen over 40,000 registrations for next year's Daegu International Marathon, recording the highest growth among domestic destinations with a 190% year-on-year increase in searches on Agoda by South Korean travelers.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, "With running emerging as a popular form of exercise among Millennials and Gen Z in South Korea, an increasing number of travelers are participating in marathons not only domestically, but also overseas. It's clear that sports events can really motivate people to back their bags and travel to participate and explore these destinations. In response, Agoda is proud to offer a wide range of options and great deals, enabling runners to conveniently find and book accommodations and flights that align with their marathon schedules and destinations."

Travelers looking for their next marathon or run-trip can start their search on Agoda to select from over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.

SOURCE Agoda