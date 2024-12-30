'Run with ViewQwest' Challenge Concludes at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024, Awarding Over SGD 20,000 in Cash Prizes and Elevating Sporting Spirit

Celebrating Success of Amateur Runners and New Levels of Excitement

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewQwest has concluded its third year of sponsorship at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), celebrating the achievements of participants in the 'Run with ViewQwest' Challenge. The initiative - open to non-competitive Singaporean and PR runners, elevated the race experience for amateur runners by giving them the opportunity to win over SGD 20,000 in cash prizes across multiple race categories.

By providing an inclusive experience that celebrated each runner's efforts, the challenge resonated strongly with participants, further cementing ViewQwest's sponsorship as a memorable addition to the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. Over 1,400 runners stood a chance to win in the prize draw, across the 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon categories. Winners were selected via a raffle, ensuring equal chances to win for participants from varied backgrounds and abilities. With up to 13 winners per category, totaling 52 winners, they each received cash prizes of up to SGD 1,000.

Additional awards included special prizes for Best Dressed and Best Photo with a total of 9 winners. Participants also got to enjoy the ViewQwest recovery booth, which offered CRYO XC™ Plus whole-body cryotherapy sessions in partnership with O2 Lab Pte Ltd, where many experienced how the therapy reduced post-race soreness and aided faster recovery.

The success of the 'Run with VQ Challenge' was marked not only by the enthusiastic turnout but also by the positive feedback from amateur runners. The 10K top winner, Ms. Catherine, shared, "Being part of the 'Run with VQ Challenge' felt like stepping into a new level of achievement. It encouraged me to set personal goals and push through every moment of the race. Winning has been a wonderful surprise that I'll carry as motivation to keep running." Mr. Muhzammil, the Half Marathon top winner, also noted, "Knowing that I had a chance to win was a huge motivator, but just finishing the race felt like the biggest accomplishment. The challenge gave me an experience I won't forget and the confidence to try even greater distances."

Alongside celebrating the marathon's spirit of resilience, ViewQwest underscored its commitment to empowering Singaporeans to push their boundaries, both in sports and everyday life. Just as runners strive to reach their personal best, ViewQwest aims to support Singaporeans to achieve more by providing ultra-fast, reliable connectivity across Singapore. With the recent rollout of its XGSPON 10Gbps broadband network, ViewQwest serves the needs of Singaporeans in all aspects of life—from connecting families to enabling personal pursuits.

ViewQwest CEO Vignesa Moorthy reflected on the event, saying, "This year's marathon has shown us how dedicated people are to their own growth and resilience. At ViewQwest, we're passionate about providing support to help individuals reach new heights, whether that's through our connectivity or our involvement in competitive events. We're thrilled to see participants embrace the challenge, and we look forward to supporting them in many more journeys to come."

For more information, visit https://viewqwest.com/sg/

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning connectivity, network, and security services provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Taiwan region, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.

ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are located. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future. ViewQwest also provides market-leading Residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia.

ViewQwest received the 2024 Network and Security Integration of the Year Award – Singapore and, in 2023, was named Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year by the Asian Telecom Awards, recognising its innovation and excellence in network and security. From 2018 to 2022, Ookla Speedtest Awards recognised ViewQwest as Fastest Fixed Network in Singapore.

About Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is the leading mass participation run and only World Athletics Gold Label race in South East Asia. Since 2002, the race has given runners unparalleled running experiences, threading through the heart of the city's iconic landmarks, such as Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay, and against one of the world's most iconic city skylines. SCSM comprises of five categories; Marathon 42.195 km, Half Marathon 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km, and Kids Dash. The race has been a catalyst to growing the local and regional running community, bringing together approximately 50,000 professional, amateur, avid and leisure runners yearly. For more information, visit www.singaporemarathon.com.

