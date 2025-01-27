Russell Reynolds Associates Expands APAC Financial Services Team with Appointment of Frazer Wilson as Managing Director

SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Frazer Wilson as a managing director. Wilson's appointment highlights RRA's dedication to enhancing its presence in the financial services sector in Oceania, aiming to expand this vital area of business. Based in Sydney, Wilson has over 20 years of experience advising Boards and C-suite leaders across the financial services sector, including consumer, commercial, and investment banking, wealth management, and financial disruptors.

Russell Reynolds Associates welcomes Frazer Wilson

"James and I are thrilled to welcome Frazer to the firm. His extensive experience and expertise in financial services will be invaluable in helping our global and regional clients enhance their talent strategies," said Alistair Macrae, Managing Director and Australia Country Manager for Russell Reynolds Associates. "In the current complex business environment, his deep understanding of the sector and proven track record in advising Boards and C-suite leaders will ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional leadership solutions tailored to our clients' needs."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Wilson was a partner in another leading global executive search organization. During his tenure there, Wilson worked across Australia, New Zealand, and for five years led the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Financial Services practice based in Singapore. For over 10 years, he led one of the firm's major financial services client relationships. His track record has encompassed Board, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Chief Risk Officers, P&L, Digital & Technology, and Human Resources appointments.

Wilson began his executive recruitment career in London in 1995.

Wilson holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 500+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates Australia