Rusutsu Resort to Host Special Session as Part of the Asian Development Bank and Hokkaido University International Financial Conference

<From Vision to Implementation: Building a Sustainable Innovation Platform in Rusutsu>

TOKYO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamori Kanko Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Hisatake Kamori, hereinafter "Kamori Kanko") and Rusutsu Resort Tech Co., Ltd. (Directors: Shintaro Hirato, Asahi Iwanaga, and Hisatake Kamori, hereinafter "RRT") will jointly host a special session at Rusutsu Resort on July 8, 2026, as part of the ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum (ABMF) and related meetings organized by the Asian Development Bank and Hokkaido University.

Approximately 150 participants are expected to attend the conference, including representatives from central banks, ministries of finance, financial regulators, international financial institutions, securities and payment infrastructure organizations, financial institutions, universities, and research institutions across Asia.

Under the theme, "From Vision to Implementation: Building a Sustainable Innovation Platform in Rusutsu," the session will present Rusutsu's long-term vision and the concrete initiatives being undertaken to realize that vision.

The Future Rusutsu Seeks to Create

Rusutsu Resort, operated by Kamori Kanko in partnership with RRT, is advancing initiatives aimed at creating new value and fostering sustainable regional development by leveraging its rich natural environment, decades of resort management expertise, and the application of digital technologies and financial innovation.

Rusutsu possesses a diverse range of real assets, including land, water, snow, tourism infrastructure, local communities, and visitors from around the world. Guided by the philosophy of "For the Good of People, For the Good of the Earth," we seek to preserve, enhance, and pass these assets on to future generations in a sustainable manner.

As part of this vision, Kamori Kanko and RRT are exploring how finance and technology can serve as foundational tools to support and enhance tangible value within communities, regional economies, and natural capital.

Initiatives to Be Presented

The session will introduce a range of initiatives currently being explored and implemented in Rusutsu, including:

Development of a digital wallet ecosystem

Membership and real estate membership programs

Visualization and value creation of natural capital (water, snow, clean thermal energy)

Applications of digital technologies and financial infrastructure

Sustainable regional economic circulation

Beyond concepts and discussions, the session will also share how Rusutsu serves as a real-world testing ground where ideas can be validated, refined, and translated into practical implementation.

Rusutsu aims to become a platform where nature, tourism, community, technology, and finance converge to create new forms of innovation.

We envision Rusutsu not merely as a resort destination, but as a "Living Laboratory" where Real Assets, Sustainable Finance, Digital Technology, and Local Communities come together to generate long-term value.

Looking Ahead

Through this session, we hope to engage leaders from the fields of finance, policy, and industry in discussions on how natural capital, regional assets, finance, and technology can contribute to sustainable development and new forms of value creation.

Rusutsu Resort will continue to serve as a platform for experimentation, collaboration, and innovation, working with diverse partners to build a more sustainable future.

Registration Information

Those interested in participating in the ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum (ABMF) and related meetings are invited to register through the official event page below.

Registration and Event Information: ABMF 46th Meeting Registration Page

Event Overview

Title : From Vision to Implementation: Building a Sustainable Innovation Platform in Rusutsu

Date : July 8, 2026

Venue : Rusutsu Resort, Rusutsu Village, Hokkaido, Japan

Organized by: Asian Development Bank (ADB), Hokkaido University

Rusutsu Session Co-hosted by: Kamori Kanko Co., Ltd., Rusutsu Resort Tech Co., Ltd.

Expected Participants: Approximately 150 participants

Participant Profile: Representatives from central banks, ministries of finance, financial regulatory authorities, international financial institutions, securities and payment infrastructure organizations, financial institutions, universities, and research institutions across Asia.

About Rusutsu Resort Tech Co., Ltd.

Rusutsu Resort Tech Co., Ltd. (RRT) is an innovation company that utilizes Rusutsu Resort as a real-world testing environment to create new value through digital technologies and data-driven initiatives.

RRT focuses on areas including digital wallets, digital membership platforms, tourism DX (digital transformation), data utilization, regional economic circulation, and the enhancement of natural capital value. The company aims to bridge tourism, local communities, finance, and technology to foster sustainable innovation.

RRT also positions Rusutsu as a "Living Laboratory," promoting collaboration with corporations, universities, and research institutions from Japan and around the world.

For more information: https://rusutsu-resort-tech.co.jp/

SOURCE Rusutsu Resort Tech