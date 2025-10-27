RWA.LTD Leads Industry Breakthrough: First Application of x402 Protocol on BSC Chain, Diamond RWA Ecosystem Enters New Era

Industry Milestone! RWA.LTD Becomes the First Application of x402 Protocol on BSC Chain

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wave of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, RWA.LTD once again sets a new industry record! As the world's first non-financial RWA trading platform, we are proud to announce: RWA.LTD has become the first application of the x402 Protocol on the BSC chain, and has taken the lead in deeply integrating it into e-commerce payment links, laying a key foundation for the technological innovation of chain-commerce. Meanwhile, we open this service to more clients—other clients can pay fees with $RWA tokens, share technological dividends, and jointly build a new RWA ecosystem.

What is x402? What is its Strategic Value?

The x402 Protocol is an internet-native decentralized payment protocol jointly developed by Coinbase and Cloudflare, built on the "Payment Required" 402 status code in the HTTP standard, enabling "payment processes as simple and efficient as web page access". Recently, its ecological token PING has surged by over 802% in 24 hours, with a market value exceeding $32 million, fully demonstrating its market heat and technological value. As a groundbreaking innovation in Web3 payment infrastructure, it has three core values:

Machine Payment Automation: Supports AI agents to complete transactions autonomously, providing underlying payment support for machines to become independent economic entities in the intelligent economy;

Micro-transactions and Multi-scenario Adaptation: Adapts to micro-payment scenarios such as API calls and data purchases, compatible with multiple chains and multiple currencies, achieving chain and token neutrality;

Decentralized Compliant Circulation: Funds directly enter users' Web3 wallets, avoiding the risks of centralized gateways, while meeting the compliance requirements for asset on-chaining.

The x402 Protocol has set off a disruptive revolution in payment processes: from the traditional paradigm relying on manual operations and user leadership, it leaps to a new ecosystem of instant programmatic transactions supporting autonomous agents. By embedding blockchain settlement directly into the HTTP protocol, x402 successfully builds a strategic bridge between traditional network technologies and decentralized finance, opening up a new channel for the evolution of Web3 payment infrastructure!

Diamond RWA Benchmark Case: DIMD Validates the Implementation Value of x402

DIMD, the world's first diamond RWA token issued by us, has become a benchmark case for the implementation of the x402 Protocol. Each DIMD is anchored to real diamond jewelry, and realizes efficient and compliant on-chaining of assets with full-process traceability through the x402 Protocol: users can complete the "token→physical" redemption through a standardized payment process. Whether it is fractional ownership, merge redemption, online ownership confirmation, or offline delivery, funds directly enter personal Web3 wallets relying on x402, upgrading diamond collection from a traditional niche scenario to a globally participable on-chain consensus asset, fully verifying the empowering potential of x402 for the RWA ecosystem.

Ecosystem Co-construction, Defining the New Era of RWA

From technological innovation to ecosystem co-construction, from asset digitization to global consensus circulation, RWA.LTD has always been committed to the mission of "Making Every RWA Shine Globally". We are not only a builder of RWA infrastructure, but also a standard-setter in the industry—serving professional institutions in asset on-chaining and marketization, and providing individual users with full-process support from wallet creation to transaction flow.

Visit www.rwa.ltd to witness the real wave of "On-chain Assets, Global Consensus" and define the new era of RWA with us!

SOURCE RWA Group