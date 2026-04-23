Rykadan Capital Enters into Strategic Alliance with JERDE to Create Design-Driven Property Developments Across Asia

HONG KONG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rykadan Capital Limited ("Rykadan Capital" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK: 2288), today announced a strategic alliance with Jerde Partnership ("JERDE"), the internationally recognised architecture and urban design firm, marking a significant step in the evolution of the Group's growth model.

The alliance will leverage Rykadan Capital's investment, asset management and development expertise with JERDE's global design vision and people-centric innovation to pursue design-led property development opportunities across Asia.

For over 40 years, JERDE has built a strong international reputation for creating destination-driven environments that integrate creativity, sustainability and community value. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore, the firm's projects attract more than 1.5 billion visitors globally each year.

Backed by deep experience in real estate investment, asset management and development, Rykadan Capital brings a disciplined, value-oriented approach to identifying and unlocking real estate investment opportunities across Asia. The Group has invested a total of US$1.6 billion in assets to date, transacted 20 deals, exited 15 assets, and currently manages assets with a stated value of US$430 million across four countries.

By leveraging their complementary strengths, the two firms will explore opportunities in new developments, mixed-use projects and asset repositioning initiatives, with a focus on enhancing design, functionality and long-term asset performance.

The alliance reflects Rykadan Capital's strategy of pairing capital discipline with best-in-class external expertise to unlock differentiated opportunities in urban regeneration and experience-led real estate. Recent collaborations, including Rykadan Capital's Rykadan One headquarters in Hong Kong, have already demonstrated the strength of this model by combining distinctive architectural expression with advantageous commercial outcomes.

Mr. William Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rykadan Capital Limited, said: "Real estate today must go beyond functionality — it should endure as a work of art. Through this alliance with JERDE, we aim to create spaces that are not only commercially resilient, but also culturally meaningful."

Phil Kim, Chairman of JERDE, said, "Our shared vision for the alliance is to regenerate spaces in ways that respond to what people value most today — comfort, identity and joy. Together, we believe design and investment can shape the next generation of sustainable city living."

The alliance reflects both companies' confidence in the long-term opportunities across Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China, as cities continue to evolve in response to changing lifestyles and community needs.

About Jerde Partnership

Jerde Partnership ("JERDE") is a globally recognised architecture and urban design firm founded in 1977. It is widely recognised as a pioneer of "placemaking" and redefining mixed‑use developments that foster community, engagement and long‑term value. JERDE's track record includes landmark projects such as Namba Parks (Osaka), Roppongi Hills (Tokyo) and Canal City Hakata (Fukuoka), as well as the Bellagio in Las Vagas. Headquartered in Los Angeles, JERDE operates globally with offices across Asia and North America.

About Rykadan Capital Limited

Rykadan Capital Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It invests in a growing number of high-potential real estate projects and assets in the Greater China region and overseas with a view to grow asset values and provide strong returns for shareholders. It is also dedicated to managing real estate funds and offers asset management services to institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.rykadan.com.

For further information, please contact:

Think Alliance Group

Henry Chow / Matthew Schultz

Tel: +852 3481 1161

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Rykadan Capital Ltd