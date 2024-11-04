Sabah Drone Open Day 2024: Futurise and SEDIA Collaborate to Showcase Cutting-Edge Drone Technology and Innovation

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurise Sdn Bhd (Futurise), in collaboration with the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) and the National Academy of Drone Sports Excellence (AKSADRON), participated in the Sabah Drone Open Day 2024, held on 29 and 30 October at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu. The event showcased advancements in drone technology, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and their applications across various sectors, from agriculture to security.

Fierorhino (ILP Sandakan) Winners of the Drone Soccer Competition at Sabah Drone Open Day

The Sabah Drone Open Day created an extensive networking platform for stakeholders across Sabah's growing drone ecosystem. Aligned with the state's Sabah Development Corridor (SDC) Blueprint 2.0, this initiative is designed to promote competitiveness, support economic growth, and equip Sabah's workforce with essential skills in drone technology.

The two-day event featured engaging forum sessions, live drone demonstrations, and hands-on training led by drone industry experts. One of the highlights was the "Sky Battle" Mini Drone Soccer Tournament, showcasing the emerging sport of drone soccer in Malaysia, which drew significant interest, especially among youth and educational institutions. There were a total of 8 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and 40 students participated in the tournament. The Drone Cage and tournament prizes were sponsored by SEDIA, and additional demonstrations, including drone racing simulators, provided an exciting glimpse into drone sports technology.

"The Sabah Drone Open Day 2024 represents a meaningful step towards positioning Sabah as a hub for innovation and technological advancement in the region," said Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hashim bin Pajian, Chief Executive of the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA). "By collaborating with Futurise, we are creating new opportunities for local talent and industries to explore and adopt drone technology, ultimately supporting Sabah's economic development and aligning with our vision for a sustainable, competitive future."

Attendees included a diverse group of participants from various institutions of higher learning, government agencies, and industry stakeholders, both locally and nationally. Students and faculty from universities across Malaysia joined representatives from government agencies and private sector companies to explore the potential of drone technology within their fields. This wide-ranging participation underscored the event's role in bridging knowledge, fostering collaboration, and catalysing growth within the drone ecosystem.

Officiated by YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, the event also included a Letter of Interest (LOI) exchange ceremony between Futurise and SEDIA, representing a significant commitment to fostering innovation and growth within Sabah's drone technology landscape.

"This event marks a significant milestone as the first Futurise initiative in East Malaysia, emphasising our commitment to advancing technology and community engagement," said Rosihan Zain Baharudin, CEO of Futurise. "Sabah Drone Open Day serves as a catalyst for future opportunities in drone technology and sports across Malaysia."

With leadership from AKSADRON and Futurise, the Sabah Drone Open Day 2024 successfully fostered knowledge sharing, sparked public interest, and inspired the next generation of drone technology professionals.

About Futurise

Futurise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyberview Sdn Bhd under the Ministry of Finance. It is mandated by the Government of Malaysia to manage the National Regulatory Sandbox, providing public policy advisory and acting as a key enabler of regulatory solutions to expedite innovation and future-proof Malaysia's economy.

