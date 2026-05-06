Sabah Strengthens Position as a Regional Trade and Investment Gateway Through Strategic Singapore Collaborations

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STTOS) continues to reinforce Sabah's position as a high-potential regional hub for trade, tourism, and investment, following a series of strategic initiatives and cross-border collaborations spanning 2022 and early 2026.

Building on a strong year of engagements across Singapore and Sabah, STTOS has played a pivotal role in connecting businesses, investors, and industry stakeholders, highlighting Sabah's growing appeal as a gateway to the BIMP-EAGA region and a key destination for sustainable economic growth.

Driving Cross-Border Opportunities Through Strategic Milestones

Over the past year, STTOS has led and supported multiple high-impact initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Singapore and Sabah.

Key milestones include:

The Sabah Fest Singapore Edition, which showcased Sabah's culture, tourism offerings, and trade potential to Singapore audiences

The Market Readiness Seminar in Sandakan, equipping Sabahan businesses with insights to expand into the Singapore market

Participation in major regional platforms such as SEMICON SEA and SMEICC, positioning Sabah as an emerging investment destination

These efforts have collectively enhanced visibility for Sabahan enterprises while facilitating meaningful connections with Singaporean investors and partners.

Positioning Sabah as a High-Value, Sustainable Investment Destination

As global investment trends shift towards sustainability and resilience, STTOS is actively positioning Sabah as a destination for high-value, low-impact investments, particularly in sectors such as:

Manufacturing and industrial development, including opportunities within POIC Lahad Datu and Sipitang Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP)

Blue Economy and sustainable aquaculture, driven by innovation and natural resource advantages

Eco-tourism and cultural tourism, supported by Sabah's UNESCO Triple Crown recognition and rich biodiversity

This strategic focus underscores Sabah's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship, offering investors a distinctive value proposition in the region.

Expanding Trade, Tourism, and Business Collaboration

Through its initiatives, STTOS continues to serve as a bridge between Singapore and Sabah, facilitating:

Business matching and partnership opportunities

Market entry support for SMEs and exporters

Investment engagement with regional stakeholders

Recent engagements, including collaborations with the Singapore Business Federation and various government agencies, reflect growing interest among Singapore companies to explore expansion into Sabah.

Strengthening Sabah–Singapore Economic Ties

STTOS emphasises that sustained collaboration between both markets will be key to unlocking long-term growth opportunities.

"Sabah and Singapore share strong potential for mutually beneficial growth. Through targeted initiatives like this, we are enabling Sabahan businesses to expand into Singapore while strengthening cross-border trade, investment, and partnerships that will drive long-term economic value for both regions," said Ms Wendy Clare Stephen, Managing Director for Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore.

Looking Ahead: Building on Momentum for Regional Growth

As STTOS moves forward, the organisation will continue to:

Expand its engagement with regional investors

Promote Sabah's strategic industries

Strengthen its role as a connector between markets

With strong economic fundamentals, abundant natural resources, and increasing international interest, Sabah is well-positioned to emerge as a leading destination for trade, tourism, and investment in Southeast Asia.

About Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STTOS)

Established in 2022, the Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore operates under the directive of the Ministry of Industrial Development Entrepreneurship and Transport (MINDET). Its mission is to promote Sabah's trade, investment, and tourism potential while fostering collaboration between local and international stakeholders.

SOURCE Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore