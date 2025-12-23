SAESOL Tech to Unveil Next-Generation V2X Security Technology Protecting Vulnerable Road Users at CES 2026

First public showcase of "S2X VRU Client" at Eureka Park, presenting a new vision for mobility security

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAESOL Tech (CEO Harry Han), a company specializing in security solutions for autonomous and connected vehicles, announced that it will participate in CES 2026, the world's largest technology exhibition, to be held in Las Vegas in January 2026, where it will unveil its next-generation V2X security technology designed to protect vulnerable road users (VRUs).

CES (Consumer Electronics Show), taking place from January 6 to 9, 2026 is recognized as one of the world's top three IT and electronics exhibitions alongside Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA). As of 2025, CES hosted over 4,500 companies from 158 countries and attracted more than 140,000 visitors. At Eureka Park, CES's dedicated startup exhibition hall, SAESOL Tech will introduce its next-generation V2X security solution for VRU protection, the "S2X VRU Client," for the first time.

As traffic accidents involving pedestrians and users of personal mobilities continue to rise globally, protecting VRUs has emerged as a critical challenge in the era of autonomous driving. Unlike vehicle occupants, VRUs lack physical protection, making them significantly more vulnerable to severe injuries in the event of a collision. Consequently, the importance of real-time security authentication and reliable communication systems has become increasingly evident.

The S2X VRU Client is a seamless hybrid V2X security platform developed to address these challenges. It can be deployed across various devices, including vehicles, smartphones, and wearable devices. Key features include privacy protection through anonymous certificates, stable real-time communication enabled by high-speed signing and verification, and interoperability based on international standards. Through these capabilities, the solution enables secure and reliable communication between vehicles and VRUs.

Through its presence at CES 2026, SAESOL Tech aims to present its vision of "building a safe mobility security ecosystem for the protection of human life."

"CES 2026 will be a pivotal milestone for SAESOL Tech to present a new global vision for road safety and security," said Harry Han, CEO of SAESOL Tech. "With the S2X VRU Client, we aim to establish a new standard for mobility security that extends to protecting vulnerable road users and to lead the way toward a human-centered, safer mobility environment."

SAESOL Tech provides the integrated mobility security solution "S2X" which covers all areas of mobility communications, including Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and Vehicle-to-Network (V2N). The S2X solution consists of the S2X Client for in-vehicle security, the S2X PKI server authentication system, and the S2X CMS, a security credential management system. Together, these components implement a complete trust-based security framework spanning from in-vehicle systems to cloud backends.

Meanwhile, SAESOL Tech recently completed a USD 7.1 million (approximately KRW 11 billion) Series B funding round, accelerating its expansion in the North American market and strengthening global partnerships. The company has finalized a contract to supply its S2X CMS for a V2X deployment project led by the U.S. federal government. In addition, SAESOL Tech is expanding collaborations with global system integrators (SIs), solidifying its position as a key player in the next-generation connected mobility security market.

For more details visit https://www.saesol.tech/

Address: 7th floor, Neon Tech Building, 146 Burim-ro, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.

SOURCE SAESOL Tech Inc.