Safaricom Limuru Data Centre achieves BSI Data Centre Facilities Mark of Trust

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 May 2026, at the 9th Intelligence Summit and BSI's 125th Anniversary Celebration hosted by BSI, Safaricom Limuru Data Centre achieved BSI Data Centre Facilities Mark of Trust. The certification confirms that the facility's capabilities across availability, security, energy efficiency and sustainability have been independently verified against rigorous international benchmarks. It also represents a milestone for Africa's digital infrastructure sector, signaling a decisive move towards international standards alignment and the establishment of a credible digital trust framework.

BSI & Safaricom Limuru Data Centre: Data Centre Mark of Trust (Facility) Certificate Presentation Ceremony

BSI Data Centre Mark of Trust: Building a Quantifiable Trust Benchmark with International Standards

The BSI Data Centre Mark of Trust (DCMoT) is the world's first integrated data centre verification scheme. Built on a modular architecture, it evaluates an organisation's design, construction, operation and continual improvement capabilities through three lenses — policy, governance and operational practice — enabling organisations to demonstrate governance maturity and operational resilience in a structured, progressive manner.

Anchored in international standards such as ISO/IEC 22237, the Mark of Trust delivers independent, transparent and rigorous assessments across five core dimensions: availability and protection, business continuity, energy management, water management and carbon management. The framework rests on the ISO system and relevant global regulatory structures, giving the data centre industry an authoritative, internationally recognisable assessment architecture that commands a high degree of trust.

Certification Empowerment: Forging a Trust Cornerstone and Growth Engine for Africa's Digital Transformation

Achieving the Data Centre Mark of Trust is both a strong endorsement of Safaricom Limuru Data Centre's infrastructure and governance capabilities, and a practical, internationally aligned benchmark for data centre operators across Africa. At a time when artificial intelligence, cloud computing and critical digital services are accelerating rapidly, data centres have evolved from back-end IT infrastructure into essential hubs underpinning the digital economy and the resilience of critical national infrastructure. This certification sends a clear signal of maturity to the market, and is expected to strengthen international customer and investor confidence in Africa's data centre sector.

Moving forward, BSI will continue to apply the Mark of Trust's modular verification architecture, working alongside global data centre operators and value chain partners to drive meaningful improvements in security, resilience and sustainability. This work will help establish a solid, trustworthy foundation for the long-term growth of artificial intelligence and the wider digital economy.

About BSI

For over a century BSI has been recognized for having a positive impact on business and society, building trust and enhancing lives. With more than 77,500 clients in countries around the world and with a 15,000 strong global community of experts, industry and consumer groups, organizations and governments. Utilizing its extensive expertise in key industry sectors - including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail, and healthcare - BSI delivers on its purpose by helping its clients fulfil theirs. Across Knowledge Solutions, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI provides organizations with the confidence to grow by partnering with them to tackle society's critical issues – from climate change to building trust in digital transformation and everything in between - in order to accelerate progress towards a better society and a sustainable world.

The British Standards Institute (BSI) is the world's first national standards body. It is a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the European Committee for Standardization (CEN, CENELEC and ETSI).

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SOURCE BSI