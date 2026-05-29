Safe Power on Campus, Happy Growth for Kids - State Grid Minxian's Pre-Children's Day Initiative

MINXIAN, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the International Children's Day, to further advance the construction of safe campuses, popularize electricity safety knowledge and protect the healthy growth of young people, staff from State Grid Minxian Power Supply Company visited Minxian Heping Nine-Year School on May 29. They delivered lectures on safe electricity use and electrical fire prevention, presenting a practical safety gift to the children with thoughtful power services.

Young people are a key group for safety education, and potential electricity hazards on campus and at home are often overlooked. Tailored to students' daily lives and cognitive levels, the lecture illustrated basic electricity knowledge with plain language and real cases. The staff explained the standard use of desk lamps, chargers, electric fans and other common electrical appliances, and stressed important safety rules, such as never touching electrical devices with wet hands, avoiding random socket connections and staying away from high-voltage power facilities.

In addition, the lectures focused on electrical fire prevention. The professionals elaborated on risks caused by aging circuits, overloaded power use and irregular electricity consumption, and taught skills for putting out initial fires and emergency evacuation. Students were encouraged to develop the good habit of cutting off power when leaving. Interactive quizzes livened up the atmosphere, helping teachers and students master hazard identification and self-rescue capabilities.

This activity has enriched campus safety education. Going forward, State Grid Minxian Power Supply Company will continue to hold regular popularization activities. It will keep strengthening the safety defense line on campuses and fulfill its responsibility to protect local teenagers.

SOURCE State Grid Minxian Power Supply Company