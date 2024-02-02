Sagano Scenic Railway to Renew Online Booking System for "Sagano Romantic Trains" to Make It Convenient

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagano Scenic Railway Co., Ltd. renewed its Internet reservation system for its "Sagano Romantic Trains" to introduce a new convenient booking method, available from February 1, 2024. The system allows passengers to not only make reservations smoothly on their computers or smartphones but board their train simply by showing their e-ticket at the ticket gate. It also ensures that disabled passengers buy special discount tickets* online to facilitate their reservations process. The company hopes many passengers will use its renewed reservation system.

*Special discount tickets for mental disabilities included

Launch date: February 1 (Thursday), 2024

*Train rides will begin on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Main poster: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108014/202401305909/_prw_PI1fl_584lfFqi.jpg

How to use

Visit the online reservation website. Reserve seats on trains to take. Make payments using credit cards. Show e-ticket at ticket gate to board.

*For details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202401305909-O1-YzKJ6bu7.pdf

Tickets that can be purchased through the system

- Regular tickets

- Discount tickets for passengers with physical, mental and intellectual disabilities

Conditions for using the system

- Purchase period: From 12 a.m. on the day one month before riding trains to five minutes before the departure time.

- Maximum number of passengers in a single reservation: Eight

Cancellations can be made without charges by 23:59 the day before scheduled trips.

*Cancellations cannot be made on the day of scheduled trips.

- Reservation changes: Reserved seats can be changed by 23:59 the day before scheduled trips.

*If a passenger wishes to change the train to board, cancel the reservation and reserve a train wishing to take.

Other conditions

- Passengers using discount tickets may be required to show, if requested, their certificates of conditions for which the discounts are offered.

- Reservations at JR West's Ticket Offices at some stations and on its online reservations systems "e5489" and "JR-WEST ONLINE TRAIN RESERVATION" are no longer available.

SOURCE Sagano Scenic Railway Co., Ltd.