Saigon Technology Invests in TechTIQ Solutions to Bridge Vietnamese Tech Talent with Global Markets

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saigon Technology, Vietnam's leading AI-driven software development company, has officially announced a strategic investment in TechTIQ Solutions Pte, a Singapore-based software development and digital transformation firm.

This move marks an important milestone in Saigon Technology's broader regional expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to positioning Vietnamese engineering excellence at the heart of Asia's innovation landscape.

It also builds on the company's recent accolades: being named among Vietnam's Top 10 ICT Companies 2025 by VINASA and certified as a Great Place to Work® 2025, recognizing its strong workplace culture and global delivery excellence.

A Strategic Move Toward Regional Integration

The investment in TechTIQ Solutions strengthens Saigon Technology's presence in Singapore, one of Asia's most forward-looking digital economies. It also provides a vital bridge for Vietnamese tech talent to access new markets, collaborate on regional projects, and expand their exposure to cutting-edge enterprise technologies.

Mr. Pham Tien Thanh, CEO of Saigon Technology stated:

"Our investment in TechTIQ Solutions is more than a business move. It's a strategic alignment of vision, capability, and ambition. Singapore plays a central role as a tech innovation hub in the region. Together, we can combine world-class software engineering, AI capabilities, and cloud-native technologies to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys with confidence."

Through this collaboration, Saigon Technology and TechTIQ Solutions will work together to deliver comprehensive technology solutions that address the growing demands of businesses across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Combining Strengths for Regional Innovation

Founded in Singapore, TechTIQ Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions that support digital transformation efforts across industries such as fintech, logistics, and retail. With Saigon Technology's investment, TechTIQ gains access to an expanded delivery network, deep technical expertise, and over a decade of experience managing large-scale technology projects.

This partnership allows both companies to enhance their capabilities and co-develop next-generation digital products, focusing on:

AI-powered product development

IoT integration and smart systems

Enterprise cloud migration and DevOps automation

Digital consulting and agile software delivery

By leveraging shared resources and innovation ecosystems, Saigon Technology and TechTIQ Solutions will be able to accelerate project timelines, increase scalability, and deliver value-driven results for clients across Asia-Pacific.

Empowering Vietnamese Talent on a Global Stage

Over the past 13 years, Saigon Technology has grown into a leading software development partner, with hundreds of engineers and three development centers across Vietnam. The company partners with clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification 2025 and being recognized among the Top 10 ICT Companies in Vietnam are proof of the company's long-term vision to bring Vietnamese engineering talent to the world, while building a people-first culture and contributing to the growth of Vietnam's ICT industry.

"By empowering our engineers and expanding their opportunities through partnerships like TechTIQ, we create a gateway for Vietnamese talent to contribute to Asia's digital future and bring world-class solutions to clients in Singapore and beyond." Mr. Thanh Pham added.

The partnership also highlights a growing trend in Southeast Asia: cross-border technology collaborations are driving innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and contributing to economic growth. With this move, Saigon Technology and TechTIQ Solutions are well-positioned to play a leading role in shaping the future of technology in the region.

About Saigon Technology

Established in 2012, Saigon Technology is a global software development company with three delivery centers in Vietnam and a client base across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. The company specializes in Agile software development, AI solutions, and full-cycle custom application development. Saigon Technology is ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified. They are also recognized for their commitment to quality, security, and long-term client success.

About TechTIQ Solutions

TechTIQ Solutions is a Singapore-based technology company offering software development, AI integration, and digital transformation consulting. The company partners with enterprises across various industries to deliver modern, flexible, and scalable solutions that improve operational efficiency and support sustainable business growth.

