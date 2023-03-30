SAJ Launches Smart Home Energy Solutions eSAJ and CH2 at K.EY Expo

RIMINI, Italy, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAJ, the leading energy storage company, has launched its latest products, the new version of eSAJ and the brand-new CH2, at the K.EY Expo, an exhibition showcasing energy transition solutions, in Rimini, Italy. The event enabled SAJ to interact with consumers and energy experts, showcasing their long-standing partnership with their Italian distribution partner.

eSAJ is a smart home energy management system designed to give users complete control over their energy consumption. The app is available in 10 languages, and users can customize their preferences to suit their individual needs. With its Personal Energy Guardian feature, eSAJ offers various modes, including intelligent working, self-use, backup power, and time-of-use, all of which can maximize energy efficiency and save money on bills.

Additionally, eSAJ offers exceptional customer service with a built-in "One-click repair" service and live weather updates, so users can stay informed and plan for their energy usage. The app also features a sleek and minimalist aesthetic and a user-friendly interface that allows users to monitor their power data monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Along with eSAJ, SAJ introduced CH2, the latest update to their C&I energy storage product line. The CH2 offers efficient energy conversion with a maximum 22.5A input current to better match high-power panels. It is configured with three-phase imbalance output, making it particularly useful in households and commercial settings where three-phase electricity is used. The solar energy storage systems with this feature enable the supply of different amounts of energy to each phase, ensuring smarter and more effective power supply to single-phase loads in the system. Additionally, the CH2 can be retrofitted to existing solar systems so they can begin storing energy.

The launch of eSAJ and CH2 at K.EY Expo marks a significant milestone for SAJ. The company is committed to providing innovative energy storage solutions that not only benefit its customers but also contribute to a more sustainable future. With eSAJ and CH2, SAJ is one step closer to achieving that goal.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Storage, Smart Power Generation, and Industrial Automation sectors.

